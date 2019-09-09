Khloe Kardashian’s Best Friend, Malika Haqq, Drives Fans Wild In Skintight Pants & Crop Top

Malika Haqq is slaying on Instagram. Khloe Kardashian’s best friend shared a brand new social media update on Monday, and her fans were loving every bit of it.

In the sexy snapshot, Malika is seen showing off her curvy booty in a pair of skintight leggings. The cream-colored pants were high-waisted and hugged Haqq’s figure as she turned her backside towards the camera.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians staple also rocked a matching crop top with an open back to complete her ensemble, as the outfit showcased Malika’s long lean legs, tiny waist, toned torso, and ample bust.

Haqq wore her long hair parted down the center and styled in loose waves that poured down her back. The model and reality TV personality also wore a full face of makeup, which included a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip color.

Malika accessorized the look with a gold bracelet on her wrist, a pair of oversize sunglasses, and some white sneakers with a thick sole.

In the background of the picture, large palm trees and other green foliage can be seen, as well as a clear, blue sky while Haqq walks down an empty street.

Meanwhile, Malika’s social media followers gushed over her in the comment section of the post, which gained over 10,000 likes in the first hour after it was shared. Her fans told her how beautiful she was and showed some love for her outfit as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Malika and Khloe have been nearly inseparable for years now. The best friends are often seen together, and recently Kardashian shared a sweet snap with Haqq on her own Instagram account.

In the photo, Malika wore a pair of tiny white shorts and a see-through, white crop top that showed off her white bikini top underneath.

Khloe wore a large sunhat, a black bathing suit, and a long-sleeved button-up shirt on top. Both women flaunted their bare legs in the photo, as they smiled for the camera.

E! News reports that Haqq has also fawned over Kardashian in the past.

“You really don’t have to thank people for loving you so I’ll thank you for everything else… For being that morning text that shapes my day, reminding me that I’m on the right path, supporting every effort to follow my heart, blessing me with words of wisdom, encouraging my dreams (even the silly ones), laughing with me so I don’t take everything so serious and helping me see myself as beautiful as you see me both inside and out. I love you,” Malika Haqq previously wrote of her bestie in the caption of one of her snaps.