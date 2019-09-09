WWE News: Huge Street Fight Confirmed For Debut Episode Of ‘NXT’ On USA Network

NXT is going to bring forth a massive debut for its first episode on television.

A couple of weeks ago, WWE made a major announcement that revealed NXT would be moving to television in mid-September. No longer will it air just on the WWE Network, but it will make its debut on the USA Network on September 18, 2019. This is a huge deal for not only the company but those who work on the yellow brand, and a huge Street Fight has been announced for the debut episode.

On October 2, 2019, All Elite Wrestling is going to begin their weekly television show on TNT, and NXT is getting a jump-start on that war. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Triple H says it isn’t a matter of “counter-programming” but simply each company doing their own thing.

Even if WWE and AEW aren’t going to say that they are competing with one another, that’s exactly what it is. NXT is going to want to make their first-ever episode on national television a good one and they’re hoping that fans will want to stay tuned into them instead of AEW once it begins two weeks later.

On Monday afternoon, the official Twitter account of WWE NXT revealed a major match for their debut and it is going to be brutal. Killian Dain and Matt Riddle have waged war for weeks now, and they are going to finally get a hold of one another with no rules in place.

???? JUST ANNOUNCED ???? @SuperKingofBros and @KillianDain to square off in a Street Fight on the first live, two hour edition of #WWENXT! https://t.co/S9KDycI3dl — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 9, 2019

They’ve had one singles match against one another and it was won by Dain, but Riddle was nursing some injured ribs. Even after the match was over, the battle continued outside of the arena and saw Dain crush Riddle with a steel ladder.

WWE really wants the NXT brand to be built as something that is no longer seen as developmental, but its own entity. Just like Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, NXT is going to be seen as a major brand that is able to stand on its own on television.

The debut episode of NXT will be two hours, but only the first hour will air on the USA Network on September 18. After that is over, the second hour will air on the WWE Network where fans can tune in if they are subscribers.

While more could be announced before NXT airs, here is the scheduled card as of now: