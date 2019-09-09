Ex ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Caught Drinking Alcohol As Fans Insist She’s Pregnant With A Fourth Child

Jenelle Evans was spotted with what some believe is a baby bump in NYC.

Jenelle Evans may be facing rumors of a pregnancy but according to a new report, the former Teen Mom 2 star is not expecting her fourth child.

While rumors have been swirling on social media for the past several months which suggest that Evans has been sporting a baby bump, she recently shut down those rumors as false, saying she is simply “fat” and eating well, before sparking a new set of rumors after traveling to New York City for Fashion Week.

On September 9, Radar Online shared a series of suspicious photos of Evans, in which the ex-reality star was seen looking a bit rounder in the middle than she has in the past, but noted that despite her sudden curve, she is not pregnant with another baby.

According to the report, Evans’ tubes have been tied since earlier this year and recently, she’s further proved that she is not pregnant by drinking alcohol on number occasions.

“I’ve seen her in person and she just looks like she gained weight,” a source told the outlet. “She’s always drinking so I hope she’s not pregnant!”

“She probably drank this weekend. She’s all about her Coronas!” the insider added.

Evans has three children, including 10-year-old Jace, 5-year-old Kaiser, and 2-year-old Ensley. However, Evans does not have custody of Jace. Instead, her mother has been caring for him full-time. As for her other two kids, Evans shares custody of Kaiser with Nathan Griffith and shares Ensley with husband Eason.

Eason also has two older children from previous relationships, including 11-year-old daughter Maryssa and 5-year-old son Kaden.

Jenelle Eason attends ELF SACK at InstaSleep Mint Melts Presents New York Fashion Week Nolcha Shows Spring/Summer 2020 on September 07, 2019 in New York City. Brian Ach / Getty Images

In April, Evans confirmed to E! News that she had gotten her tubes ties and was recovering.

“I decided to do it because I had constant pain on my left side and I get extremely sick when pregnant. I’m also happy with the number of kids I have now,” she said of her decision to undergo the surgery.

“Being back on my regular cycle was very important for me. I was on the IUD for birth control and thinned out my lining,” she said. “In the end I had my left ovary and polyps removed. They tied my right one though so I still have hormones.”

As TheInquisitr previously revealed, Evans most recently shot down rumors of a potential pregnancy earlier this month after getting called out for supposedly sporting a baby bump on Instagram.