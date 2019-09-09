Swedish Stunner Anna Nystrom Rocks Skimpy, Nude Swimsuit & Sets Fire To Social Media

Once again, Anna Nystrom is setting fire to social media.

As those who follow the model on Instagram know, Anna regularly dazzles her fans with a number of NSFW posts while showing off her killer figure in a wide range of outfits including bikinis, crop tops, and even workout gear. In the most recent image that was shared for her millions of fans, Anna once again shows off her world-famous figure in yet another insanely sexy outfit.

In the photo, the stunner tags herself in Sweden, where she was born and raised. The blond bombshell stands in front of a pond, putting one foot up on a tree trunk while striking an insanely sexy pose. She playfully grabs some of her hair in her hand as the rest of her long locks fall at her chest. Per usual, Anna is rocking a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lip gloss, and highlighter.

While her face and hair look like a million bucks, it’s her stunning figure that really has fans talking. In the gorgeous shot, Anna’s amazing figure is on full display in a nude-colored bikini that dips low into her chest, showing off a hint of cleavage to fans. The bottom of the suit is just as sexy as the top, and Nystrom’s toned and tanned legs take center stage in the image.

Within just a few moments of the photo going live on her account, it’s earned Anna a ton of attention from fans with over 15,000 likes in addition to 280-plus comments. Some followers commented on the image to let Anna know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her amazing figure. A few more fans had no words, commenting with emoji instead.

“You are the most amazing woman in the world,” one Instagrammer gushed.

“Gorgeous Gorgeous Beautiful Angel!” another chimed in with a series of black heart emoji.

“You look amazing WOW,” one more fan raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Anna showed off her amazing figure in a sexy, all-black outfit. In the snapshot, the blond bombshell looked over her shoulder while posing in the street and wearing her long locks in a low ponytail. Per usual, she wore a face full of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. Like all of her posts do, this one earned Anna rave reviews with over 156,000 likes in addition to 1,400 comments.

