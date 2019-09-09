Ana Cheri Flaunts Her Perfect Booty In Sexy Leggings

Ana Cheri’s latest Instagram update showed off her fit physique — in particular, her famous derrière.

In the post, Ana was standing outside on what appeared to be a road. The camera was focused on her backside, and it was taken from an angle below her waist, giving her followers a nice shot of her full body. She wore a pair of blue workout leggings with a matching bra. The leggings hugged every inch of her body, showing off her booty as well as her shapely legs. The beauty wore a full face of makeup and had her hair styled in a braid. Ana looked back at the camera, shielding her eyes from the glare of the sun as she looked ready to go for a run.

The set Ana wore appeared to be the latest collection from her athletic line, Cheri Fit. The Inquisitr previously reported that earlier in the month, the model had announced a collection of leggings and workout bras, available in pretty shades of blue and turquoise.

In the post’s caption, Ana said that she was giving away a free mini workout guide.

While some fans seemed interested in the giveaway, others were most taken with the nice view of her rear.

“Gorgeous as always,” said one fan.

One admirer told Ana she was the most beautiful woman in the world.

“Wow what a view,” one follower wrote.

“Your husband is the luckiest person in the world,” another admirer told Ana.

Ana’s husband happens to be Ben Moreland, who owns and trains at the Be More Athletics gym in Lost Angeles. Together, the two share a passion for fitness. The couple recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

As far as her body goes, Ana puts in the work necessary to achieve such an amazing body, and she shares a lot of the workouts she does to her Instagram stories. She also posts some of her favorite workouts on her YouTube channel. In addition to her exercises, she also shares healthy recipes on her social media accounts. She seems to have a handle on how to keep her body in tip-top shape.

The brunette stunner has amassed 12.4 million followers on Instagram, and that is no easy feat. For anyone interested, she also shares tips on how to grow an online following. In addition to that, she also gives hints on how to take amazing photos — of which she has plenty.

Fans wanting to see more of Ana can follow her Instagram account.