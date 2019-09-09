Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Breaks Concerning News, Brad Scrambles, And Peter Reaches Out

People throughout Port Charles will be feeling rattled during Tuesday’s episode, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. Brad admitted the truth about “Wiley” to Julian, Drew’s plane disappeared, and Peter reached out to someone to discuss Maddox. There’s more with all of these storylines coming up on September 10, and these various plots now seem to be converging with one another.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, General Hospital spoilers had teased that Brad would go to Julian to talk about Obrecht. As he tried to explain his fear of Obrecht, he ended up admitting that Liesl is the one who delivered the baby now being raised as Wiley. It didn’t take Julian long to realize that “Wiley” is really Michael and Nelle’s son, and he is furious with Brad.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps share that Brad will do his best to explain all of this during Tuesday’s show. He certainly has his work cut out for him, but he’s desperate for help, and he’ll push Julian hard to get him out of this mess.

There has also been a lot of talk about how Drew’s plane went missing. Sam and Jason met with Jordan and Curtis and walked through all of the details, and now Jason is reaching out to let others know that Drew is missing. He went to where Franco is staying to talk to him, and found Monica there, too.

Monica wants insight into Drew that has eluded her so far. How far is she willing to go to get it?#GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @lesliecharleson pic.twitter.com/wvM1WNHkyV — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 9, 2019

Jason will seemingly tell the two about the bad news they have at this point, which is that Drew’s plane is believed to have crashed — and that there don’t appear to be any survivors. Franco may not end up feeling too rattled about this, but Monica will surely be quite upset.

Given Billy Miller’s exit from General Hospital, spoilers appear to suggest that Drew will stay missing and presumed dead for now. That would signal that the writers are leaving the door open for a return or recast later.

Viewers know that Peter is deeply involved in this Drew chaos. He delivered Drew to Helena all those years ago, and it seems that he’s been involved in trying to kill Maddox and get rid of Drew. General Hospital spoilers note that Peter will make another phone call during Tuesday’s episode, checking in with someone to try to decide what to do about Maddox now.

According to Soap Central, Brad will be getting some help that he desperately needs this week, and it seems that Julian will step up to a degree despite his anger. General Hospital spoilers for the week indicate that there’s more coming with Kim and Franco, Nina, Valentin, and Jax, as well as Lulu and Dustin.

It sounds as if fans have a lot to look forward to over the next few days.