Tarsha Whitmore Sets Instagram On Fire In Gold Metallic Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore has officially set Instagram on fire. The Australian model and social media sensation might have covered up a little in snakeskin beachwear on Sunday, per The Inquisitr, but the 19-year-old’s signature bikini is back. Tarsha has updated her account in a look that’s reminded the platform exactly why she’s racking up the followers – the post itself may well have racked Tarsha up a fair few more.

Tarsha’s photo showed her bathed in natural sunlight as she sat outdoors. The model wasn’t photographed full-length, but the camera had more than taken in the star’s insane body. Tarsha was looking fit, curvy, and fabulous in a particularly eye-catching two-piece. Monday brought out Tarsha’s goddess side from gold colors and a racy metallic finish to further up the ante. Tarsha was snapped in what appeared to be a candid moment. While the photo didn’t see Tarsha caught off guard, it didn’t see her striking too much of a prepared pose. Tarsha was seen looking into the distance with a peaceful expression and her long hair slightly blowing around her face.

Eyes were likely on that bikini, though. The blonde was flaunting her killer curves via the high-waisted and cleavage-flaunting swimwear. Fans saw Tarsha’s sexy cleavage, flat stomach, and curvy hips. The sunny setting only seemed to make the gold hues pop even more – fans are likely grateful that Tarsha chose a sunny spot for Monday’s photo.

To be fair, Tarsha had referenced her facial expression in her caption – the look wasn’t entirely random. The post, however, definitely had an agenda. With Tarsha now a full-blown ambassador for Oh Polly, a double mention to the affordable clothing brand saw the model act as the powerful influencer she is. Both Oh Polly and Oh Polly Swim were mentioned – clearly, the hint was that fans should be checking out both of the brand’s offerings.

Tarsha’s update proved popular in no time, racking up over 3,300 likes in just 35 minutes. Millions of likes on a Kardashian-Jenner level are yet to come for this rising star, but Tarsha is making her mark. She also appears to have youth on her side.

Tarsha seems to have a particular appeal. Her curves and bikinis aren’t unique amid Instagram’s endless swimwear faces, but her girly charm and deep gaze are. Tarsha seems adored for more than just her bikini-ready body, with fans also gushing over her stylish day and evening looks. In short, this girl seems to be the perfect package.

