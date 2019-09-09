Courtney Love Reportedly Eats Off Plate With Dog Poop On It In Bizarre New Photos

Courtney Love may be taking the love for her dog to a whole new level.

As fans know, the 55-year-old regularly makes appearances in public with her beloved pooch by her side and she did just that on Monday. Currently, the singer is in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week and she was spotted out and about in in the city with her pup. According to a new report from Radar Online, Love was photographed eating lunch with her pooch sitting at her feet.

According to the publication, Love was enjoying a croissant and a cappuccino when she noticed that her pooch left a number two on the floor next to her feet. Like most responsible pet parents would do, she scooped up the poop, but instead of putting it in the garbage or a pet bag, she instead used her napkin and put the poop back on her plate. After that, Love continued to eat her croissant off of the same plate that she placed the poop on and the publication shares that she seemed unfazed by her own actions.

Eventually, a waiter came back over by Love and then she asked for a paper bag, where she ended up disposing of the feces. During most of the lunch, Love was preoccupied on her cell phone and though she was in town for NYFW, she looked very casual. On top, Love sported a white T-shirt and on bottom, she rocked a pair of grey sweatpants and black sneakers.

Love appeared to be makeup-free in the photos, wearing her long, blond locks down and waved. And on Monday, The Inquisitr shared that Love made headlines again for another NYFW-related reason. According to the report, Love will not be going anywhere near the New York Fashion Week show curated by Joss Sackler, whose family owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

Courtney Love, infamous former addict, will not sell out to the Sackler family, manufacturers of the opioid crisis https://t.co/V33AX4GPiR pic.twitter.com/RAadtJtUdL — Jezebel (@Jezebel) September 9, 2019

It was alleged that Joss’ team tried to pay Love upwards of $100,000 to attend the show even though she’s a recovering opioid addict. Of course, Love turned down the invite and later slammed Sackler for thinking that she would ever even fathom the idea of attending.

“I am one of the most famous reformed junkies on the planet – my husband died on heroin – What is it about me that says to Joss Sackler, ‘I will sell out to you?’ Well, I won’t.”

“This request from Joss Sackler is shameless and offensive after everything I, many of my friends, and millions of other addicts have been through with OxyContin. I’m sober, but I will always be an opioid addict, it doesn’t vanish,” she continued. “I will always be that, I am just in recovery.”

It is unclear at this time which exact shows Love will attend during NYFW.