Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon Faces A Health Crisis

The Young and the Restless spoilers for September 10 brings a shocking moment for Kyle and Summer at the opening of the Grand Phoenix Hotel. Plus, Devon gets some stunning news!

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) share a charged moment, according to Soap Opera Digest. The party is in full swing, and Summer is there with Theo (Tyler Johnson) for work. They’re promoting the hotel along with the Jabot Collective as part of the branding efforts. During the evening, everybody drinks the signature cocktails that Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) spiked, and people start acting incredibly strange.

Summer tells Kyle that she misses him, and he tries to back away from her. However, according to The Inquisitr, Summer moves in on Kyle, and she kisses him passionately on the lips. Unfortunately for the newlywed, his wife Lola (Sasha Calle) sees Summer and Kyle kissing, and she looks furious about the situation. It wasn’t that long ago that Summer and Kyle were married. However, Kyle has made it clear that he genuinely loves Lola. Even though Summer and Theo have a great time at the party, she still manages to get lost in Kyle due to the effects of the drugged drinks.

Devon’s (Bryton James) world is rocked. He’s faced a challenging year in losing Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Neil (Kristoff St. John) as well as Lily (Christel Khalil) moving away after her prison sentence ended. Now he’s in a pretty stable relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). However, he’s facing somebody trying to challenge Katherine Chancellor’s will, which could change Devon’s entire life depending on the outcome. Over these past several years, Devon used his inheritance to build a thriving business in Genoa City. Now he’s in for a significant fight to retain the money he’s managed.

It’s the party of the year with a wicked twist. ✨ Things get out of control this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/RTASMRsqm5 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 8, 2019

When Nate (Sean Dominic) and Elena spend much of the evening at the party talking shop, she worries that Devon will be annoyed. However, Devon appreciates hearing Elena being so excited about her job. He likes seeing her passionate about work. However, it’s worrisome because it could be that something other than friendship is growing between Elena and Nate, which could end up leaving Devon heartbroken yet again after all he’s dealt with recently.

Plus, at the party, Devon has a strong reaction to the drugged Grand Sangria drink, and it causes him extreme issues. In fact, Devon ends up extremely ill, and an already drugged Nate and Elena struggle to help Devon get medical attention. Things at the party spin out of control.