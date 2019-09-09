Michael Jackson Wanted Daughter Paris To ‘Carry On The Work’ Of Princess Diana, Says Raymone Bain

The Daily Star reports that Michael Jackson’s former publicist, Raymone Bain, claims that the King of Pop wanted his daughter, Paris, to carry on the legacy of his close friend, Princess Diana. Bain made the revelation during a press conference to launch the Michael Jackson Legacy Foundation.

“I would like to send a special message to Paris: Like your father you have shown immense grace and class under fire. You’re beautiful, smart, articulate, you’re giving and the apple of your father’s eye. Your father would speak to me for hours on the phone and how he would like you to step up and carry on his philanthropic work. He wanted you to be like his best friend Princess Diana.”

Michael’s bond with Diana ran deep, and he thought of her as a kindred spirit and one of the few people who “understood” him. The pair reportedly spoke to each other via late night phone calls, and The Daily Star reports that Michael’s former bodyguard Matt Fiddes claims that the pop star was “in love” with Diana.

“Michael told me he loved her, and he was in love with her, and he wanted to marry her. He told me she was his ideal wife,” Fiddes said.

Fiddes reportedly said that Michael also believed that Prince Charles was jealous of Michael’s relationship with Diana — his first wife.

Michael’s legacy has been on trial following accusations of sexual abuse from Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who were the focus of the controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. Per The Inquisitr, the film’s controversy hasn’t stopped it from receiving five Emmy nominations, including outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program, outstanding documentary or nonfiction special, and outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program.

But those in Michael’s camp are vehement in their defense of the late pop star. Fiddes recently released the film Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth, which suggests that all of the accusations against the late pop star are motivated by money. Michael’s fans echo Fiddes, and some believe that Robson and Safechuck timed their accusations after Michael’s death so he wouldn’t be able to defend himself.

Regardless, Robson and Safechuck are sticking to their stories and Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed defends the film. The Wrap reports that Robson went so far as to accuse MTV of making it more difficult for sexual abuse survivors to come forward with their stories after they initially decided to keep Michael’s name on its Video Vanguard Award, although the channel later quietly removed it.