Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In White Maxi-Dress & Side-Braid At NYFW

Nicole Scherzinger’s latest look is straight fire.

As fans know, the black-haired beauty is incredibly popular on social media, and she boasts a following of almost 4 million on Instagram alone. Over the past few weeks, the stunner has been jet-setting between the United States and Australia, where she is serving as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent. The singer’s most recent trip back home landed her in New York City, where she attended the Tory Burch fashion show.

In the gorgeous new post, Nicole shared not one but two photos with fans while clad in a sexy, yet chic, ensemble. The first photo in the series offers an up-close view of the songstress who is posing front and center. Scherzy looks right into the camera for the photo op, wearing a slight smile on her face as well as some gorgeous makeup including blush, eyeliner, lipgloss, mascara, and highlighter. She accessorizes the look with a red hat and wears her long, dark locks in a side-braid as a few loose pieces of hair fall around her face. Only Nicole’s upper half is visible in this particular photo, but she looks nothing short of stunning.

In the second photo in the series of two, Scherzinger gives fans a look at the whole package. Once again, the bombshell strikes a pose at the event while clad in a sexy white maxi-dress that falls all the way to the floor. The beauty’s fit figure is on display in the image and so are her brown high heels.

Since the post went live for fans almost a day ago, Instagram has gone pretty crazy for the photos, and the update has garnered over 50,000 likes in addition to 290-plus comments. Some fans commented on the photo to let Scherzinger know that she looks stunning while countless others told her that they were jealous that she got to attend NYFW.

“What a beauty!” one fan raved with a series of emoji.

“An angel… a beautiful future mum… no doubt about it,” another fan commented.

“So in love with this look,” one more wrote with two heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Nicole sizzled in another look that was a little more laid-back. In one of the images, Nicole and her sister posed against the backdrop of a lake. In the shot, the two ladies sat on a wooden ledge and put their heads together for the photo op while Nicole stunned in a white, lacy pool cover-up that showed off her toned and tanned stems.

Fans can keep up with Nicole by giving her a follow on Instagram.