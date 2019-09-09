Lyna Perez Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Pops Out Of Crop Top

Lyna Perez sent temperatures soaring on Instagram on Monday when she shared a photo that did not leave much to the imagination.

In the sexy post, Perez was sitting poolside wearing a pale pink crop top that appeared to be two sizes too small. She also wore a pair of white bikini bottoms that rode high on her hips. The outfit put plenty of Perez’s skin on display — as most of her outfits do. Also on display was Perez’s slim waistline and curvy hips. Her smooth, flawless skin glowed in the sun. Perez wore a full face of makeup with bronze eye shadow, contoured cheeks and a pink color on her lips. She wore her long, brown hair down in loose waves. She pulled her hair behind one ear as she smiled big for the camera.

As usual, Perez’s fans loved the post. It quickly racked up 56,000 likes in just under an hour since going live. Many fans left fire, heart and smiling emoji in the comments section while others felt compelled to say something more.

“You are a hot goddess,” one follower wrote.

“Wow looking absolutely amazing,” another admirer said.

One admirer told the brunette beauty she was his “dream girl,” while another fan pointed out that she had a beautiful body.

“Well if you didn’t just brighten up my Monday, I don’t know what would!” said one follower.

“OMG YOU ARE SO PERFECT,” one excited fan wrote.

According to her Instagram profile, Perez claims to lives in a bikini — and that does appear to be the case. A quick scroll through her page reveals dozens of photos of herself modeling all kinds of bikinis. Most of them are skimpy, showing off the stunner’s curvy physique.

She does wear other things, as Monday’s post showed — but even when she does slip into something other than a bikini, it seems to be a snug-fitting garment that accentuates her figure.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Perez is well-known for pushing the limits as far as what Instagram will allow on its platform. That being said, she has managed to amass 4.1 million followers on the photo-sharing site simply by uploading some of her modeling photos. Her flirty and fun style seems to attract followers, and she knows how to keep them entertained and coming back for more.

Those wanting to see more of Lyna Perez’s titillating photos can follow her Instagram account.