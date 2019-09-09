Watch Northern Ireland Vs. Germany Stream Live: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Start Time, Crucial Group C Showdown

One of the big surprises in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers, Northern Ireland, can all but seal advancement with a win over second-place Germany.

Perhaps the most surprising team of the 2020 UEAF Euro qualifiers, Northern Ireland, can all but seal their first-ever place in the European Championships group stage — if only they can pull off a victory against a team that they have not defeated since 1983, when Germany was still known as West Germany. But Northern Ireland has lost seven straight games to Die Mannschaft leading into the Monday match, and yet, stands above Germany on the Group C table with four wins out of four. That gives them a three-point lead, after Germany suffered a shocking 4-2 loss to the Netherlands, as The Inquisitr reported, on Friday. That loss out of Germany in a must-win position for the match that will stream live from Belfast.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Northern Ireland vs. Germany UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group C top-of-the-table showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time at the 18,400-seat National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Monday, September 9. In Germany, the livestream will begin at 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:45 p.m. EDT, 11:45 a.m. PDT. In India, the livestream gets underway starting at 12:15 a.m. India Standard Time on Tuesday, September 10.

Germany Manager Joachim Loew remains angry at the defeat to the Netherlands and has not only instructed his team to come away with all three points against Northern Ireland, he has demanded it, according to an Irish Mirror newspaper report.

“We need to approach the game in such a way that we leave the pitch as the winners,” he told his team, according to The Mirror.

Northern Ireland will receive a boost from the return for injury of Hearts striker Conor Washington.

“Conor just had a wee bit of a back issue so we had to monitor him this week and wrap him up in cotton wool,” said Northern Ireland Manager Michael O’Neill said on Sunday.

Conor Washington is ready to return from injury for Northern Ireland to face Germany. Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the Northern Ireland vs. Germany UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match, use the video feed provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ online service is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Green and White Army vs. Die Mannschaft matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

To view the Northern Ireland vs. Germany UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match for free, without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service that carries TUDN, such as Fubo TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods. Thanks to that free week, fans can watch the Group C game streamed live at no charge.

In Northern Ireland, and throughout the United Kingdom — as well as in the Republic of Ireland — viewing a livestream of the match requires a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

In Germany, RTL Television will carry the live online stream. For a full list of further livestream sources for Northern Ireland vs. Germany in other countries around the world, visit Live Soccer TV.