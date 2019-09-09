Kyle Richards Dishes On New ‘RHOBH’ Cast Members Garcelle Beauvais And Sutton Stracke

What does she think of her new co-stars?

Kyle Richards and her new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, are getting along great, at least “so far.”

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on September 8, Richards opened up about the “fantastic” new additions to the Bravo TV reality show cast while debuting her new collection, Kyle Richards X Shahida Clayton, at New York Fashion Week.

“Just starting to get to know them, but it’s new so, time will tell,” she explained.

The entire cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills traveled to New York City earlier this month to film scenes for the new season around town, and to attend Richards’ fashion show. As fans have seen, a number of women shared photos and videos from Richards’ event, and some shared pictures from other Fashion Week events as well.

Richards went on to say that it is too “early” to say if she and the new ladies would form close friendships because they are so “new” to the group at this point in time. She also added that it was “hard to tell” what each woman would bring to the show.

Bravo TV officially confirmed that Beauvais and Stracke would be appearing on the 10th season of the show in late August, over two months after Lisa Vanderpump called it quits with the series after starring on its first nine seasons.

In a statement to Bravo TV shared with their announcement, Beauvais said she was “excited and proud” to be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” she said.

As the The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna were spotted filming scenes for the upcoming 10th season in New York City last Thursday, but at the time, Garcelle and Sutton weren’t seen. Instead, the two women were caught by photographers while on a break from production, and during their outing, Rinna posed for a photo with another woman as Jayne strutted her stuff in a racy top.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.