NOAA Head Looking Into Whether The Agency’s Support Of Donald Trump’s Dorian Claims Is An Ethical Violation

The acting chief scientist of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) is looking into whether the agency’s support of Donald Trump’s claims that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama are a violation of its policies and ethics. According to the Washington Post, Craig McLean emailed colleagues to inform them that he was concerned that the NOAA’s response was a “danger to public health and safety” and called the move “political.”

Trump said incorrectly on September 1 that Hurricane Dorian would slam into Alabama, casing public concern and confusion. At the time, there was a 5 percent chance that some tropical force winds would hit a portion of the state, but it was not expected to experience any of the major impact that other parts of the East coast may have felt.

The National Weather Service contradicted Trump’s message, assuring people in Alabama that they wouldn’t feel any impacts from the storm directly. Trump doubled down on his assertion with a press conference in the Oval Office during which he pointed to an official map showing the projected path of the storm. At the end of the map, someone used a black marker to extend the hurricane’s pathway into Alabama, resulting in outrage by people who believed the move was dishonest.

Over the next few days, Trump continued to insist that the information he originally provided was accurate, posting out-of-date maps to show that Alabama was once in the path of the hurricane.

Just as I said, Alabama was originally projected to be hit. The Fake News denies it! pic.twitter.com/elJ7ROfm2p — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

Finally, the NOAA weighed in on the matter on September 6, defending Trump’s false claim that the storm would hit Alabama. Their statement also slammed Birmingham’s division of the NWS for making a statement that spoke about the storm in “absolute terms.”

The move caused an uproar within the NOAA and NSA as employees were told not to publicly contradict Trump’s statement, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

McLean weighed in on the controversy in an email.

“The NWS Forecaster(s) corrected any public misunderstanding in an expert and timely way, as they should,” he wrote. “There followed, last Friday, an unsigned news release from ‘NOAA’ that inappropriately and incorrectly contradicted the NWS forecaster. My understanding is that this intervention to contradict the forecaster was not based on science but on external factors including reputation and appearance, or simply put, political.”

“If the public cannot trust our information, or we debase our forecaster’s warnings and products, that specific danger arises,” he added.

McLean said that he found the NOAA’s news release concerning and said that it compromised the agencies ability to inform the public about important information. He vowed to look into the statement to see if any violations took place.