Rita Ora Spills Out Of Bra During German Performance

Rita Ora has been busy on the road this year, which has consisted of many festival appearances.

The “Shine Ya Light” songstress revealed via her Instagram account that she just performed her last festival set for the summer at Lollapolooza in Berlin, Germany, and that her shows this year have been amazing.

For her Lollapolooza performance, Ora seemed to have changed her look multiple times. In a series of photos within one post on Instagram, the “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker wore a pair of colorful joggers, which had “Tomboy” written down the side of them in red. In some shots, she wore a long-sleeved T-shirt which matched. In others, she stripped down to just a white bra, which she was seen spilling out of. She wore the look with a leopard-print hat and also switched up her shoes. For some segments of the show, she wore white, thigh boots. For other parts, she wore Nike sneakers. Rita is known for changing her hair from time to time but kept it down and wavy.

Ora was clearly having the time of her life performing in front of thousands of fans as she was seen going down into the crowd, belting out her hits.

Within two hours of sharing the photos, the post quickly racked up over 130,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers. The comments section saw her fans praise the “Poison” chart-topper for the many performances she has delivered this year for them.

“IT WAS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE, THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Girl crush every day,” another shared with the heart emoji.

“Thank you for all the great memories I’ve got to make this year because of you. I love you so much and I am so damn proud of you. Also, that outfit is EVERYTHING DAMN,” a third mentioned.

“I’m so glad that I could have the opportunity to go to your concert in Glasgow because it was definitely the best day of my life RITABOTS 4LIFE,” a fourth follower commented.

“Cologne, Frankfurt, and Berlin! You slayed at every damn show,” a fifth fan insisted.

On Spotify, she currently has over 23.4 million monthly listeners. “Ritual,” her collaboration with Tiesto and Jonas Blue, is her most popular song on the app at the moment.

Recently, Rita opened up about her sexuality, claiming that she’s “fluid” and that her love life is “faceless and genderless,” which The Inquisitr reported.

