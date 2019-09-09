Eugenie Bouchard Gets Soaking Wet In Lime Green Bikini On Miami Beach

Eugenie Bouchard is back in the news. The Canadian tennis player and Grand Slam finalist has been spotted enjoying a shore front moment on Miami Beach in Florida as it isn’t all grueling training and court time for this 25-year-old. The star exited the U.S. Open last month, although it looks like she’s found plenty of ways to keep herself occupied since.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed the blond beauty frolicking on the shores with boyfriend Connor Davis. This couple might not come with a profile as high as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but it looks like there’s enough interest in them for the British newspaper to craft a headline out of their activities. That said, eyes were likely drawn to The Daily Mail’s photos of Eugenie’s killer beach body. The star had been photographed getting soaking wet in a tiny and lime green bikini, with the two-piece’s sporty feel and visible Nike logo appearing to make the perfect swimwear choice for her. The star’s ultra-muscular physique was on display via the tight two-piece, with fans likely gawking at Eugenie’s rock-hard abs, toned thighs, and sculpted shoulders.

Eugenie is sponsored by Nike as this star has definitely been noticed for her brand potential.

Snaps showed the star in affordable swimwear: her bikini top retails for $50 with the briefs costing $46. Of course, viewers also got an eyeful from a PDA with boyfriend Connor.

Eugenie Bouchard kisses and cuddles up to her new boyfriend on a beach https://t.co/QlYHQhfJ10 — The Sun (@TheSun) September 9, 2019

Eugenie may find some competition in the PDA bikini department, though. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, actress and model Lily-Rose Depp was spotted flaunting her bikini body on a beach as she made out with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. It looks like this tennis star more than knows the power of public opinion, though. With an active Instagram account and an impressive 2 million followers, Eugenie is aware of every angle that being a celebrity involves.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the star revealed exactly where her mindset stands in terms of social media.

“The most important thing to reiterate is that social media is what I choose to show everyone. It’s not an exact posting of my whole life. If people think I literally only do what I post then that’s absurd. Social media is a highlights reel, so for me I love posting different things,” she said.

Bouchard seems to come with strong views.

“Do people who work in offices post about their offices every day? No they don’t. Do they work at their offices every day 24-seven like people tell me I should? No. So the biggest thing is that social media is not my entire life,” she added.

