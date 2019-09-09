‘The Bachelorette’ Villain Luke Parker Hints He’ll Be Popping Up On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ This Week

Contestant Luke Parker was at the center of a lot of chaos during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, and some fans expected him to continue that with an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise this summer. Spoilers from gossip king Reality Steve have broken down Season 6, and he has said that Luke isn’t involved. However, a couple of tweets from Parker seemed to suggest otherwise.

The last two episodes of Bachelor in Paradise based in Mexico will air this week, and a pre-taped reunion show will air on Tuesday, September 17. According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, there are still a couple of people slated to show up on the beach. However, unless something major slipped past the spoiler king’s sources, Luke won’t be one of those arrivals.

A few days ago, Luke started some buzz among Bachelor in Paradise fans by tweeting that he’d be sharing something with everybody on Monday. He added a hashtag teasing that they could catch him in paradise, and this does seem to have generated some talk among his followers.

On Sunday, Luke posted another tweet hinting that he’d be shaking things up in paradise. By the looks of Luke’s Instagram page, he didn’t leave Bachelor in Paradise fans hanging too long once Monday hit.

Dropping something on you guys Monday #catchmeinparadise — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) September 5, 2019

Is Luke really joining Bachelor in Paradise? Spoilers do note that Revian Chang from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor still needs to pop up, as does Whitney Fransway from Nick Viall’s season. There are plenty of exits on the way, and as The Inquisitr noted, existing couples like Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty will face some struggles.

Could Luke be showing up this week and leave viewers stunned in addition to all of this other upcoming chaos? Crazier things have happened in terms of missed spoilers over the years. However, it looks as if the former Bachelorette villain has already dished out the details regarding his teases.

Luke shared via Instagram that he’s starting a new fitness challenge, and he’s hyping that some people will get a chance to take a cruise with him. He filmed the clip on a beach somewhere, which surely explains his paradise references. Based on this new Instagram post, it would seem that show fans can breathe easy that he’s not suddenly popping up this week.

If Luke were to have joined Bachelor in Paradise at some point this summer, it seems virtually guaranteed that ABC would have been heavily promoting this. The network hasn’t shared even a whiff of Luke being involved, and some might suggest that he’d have been part of the original cast members if he were on Season 6 so that producers could have maximized the opportunity for chaos.

Could Luke Parker eventually pop up on a future season of Bachelor in Paradise? Fans know to never say never when it comes to this series, but it looks like Reality Steve’s spoilers for Season 6 have been spot-on so far, including the tidbit that this Bachelorette castoff won’t be appearing.