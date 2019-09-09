Lea Michele Offers A Peek At Her Braless Cleavage In Plunging Sweater: ‘There No Place Like Home’

Lea Michele is showing off her home and her smoking hot body in her latest Instagram update. The former Glee star recently returned home from a movie shoot in Hawaii, and she’s seemingly appreciating being back in her own home.

In the new social media snap, which was originally taken by InStyle, Lea is seen sitting in a brown leather chair as she smiles for the camera in a flowing white skirt and a chunky, gray knitted sweater.

The top boasted a low cut as Michele flashed her bare chest and ample cleavage underneath the comfy and cozy look. Lea had her long, brown hair parted down the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder. The actress put her hands in her lap and gave a sweet stare into the camera.

Michele sports a full face of makeup in the post, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude color on her lips.

In the background of the photo, Lea’s white walls and built-in wooded shelves are seen. A large green plant and a side table flank Michele, as books and other decorative accents can be seen sitting around the room.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lea spent last month in Hawaii as filmed her latest project, Same Time, Next Christmas. During her time in the tropical paradise Michele showed off the gorgeous views, gave a peek at her time on set, and flaunted her bikini body on the beach in her Instagram posts.

Lea’s toned frame is the result of her dedicated workout routine and healthy lifestyle. The actress opened up to Shape Magazine about her health and fitness routine, revealing that she currently has a good relationship with her body.

“I’m passionate about working out. I love it. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in, and I have a healthy relationship with my body. I’m in a really good place right now. I have this time to grow and focus on me. The mind and body results after you do a workout you enjoy are incredible,” Michele told the publication.

“As I get older, my body is always changing. Right now I have so much energy, my skin looks good, and my butt is higher than it’s ever been. The fact that I’m active, eating well, and taking care of myself is all that matters-not a number,” Lea Michele added.