Paula Abdul, 57, Shows Off Her Incredible Figure & Fabulous Legs In Sheer Dress

Paula Abdul gave her fans plenty to get excited about in her latest Instagram update when she reminded them about her upcoming residency in Las Vegas. On Monday, she shared a video in which she showed off her incredible figure and toned legs.

The clip appeared to be from one of Abdul’s more recent shows. She wore a fitted white sheer dress that featured a plunging neckline and asymmetrical hem. The front of the dress was short and showed off the dancer’s shapely legs. The dress also accentuated the singer’s trim figure. Abdul wore her signature long hair in a partial updo. She danced and sang as other dancers moved around her on the set. One thing seemed certain — she was looking far younger than her age.

In the post’s caption, the “Straight Up” singer reminded her fans about her Las Vegas show, which would pick back up on October 22.

Many of the singer’s fans told her they would be attending her shows, but her looks seemed to be a major point of interest.

“You’re perfect,” one follower told the singer.

“The best of the best of the best,” one admirer wrote.

One fan told Abdul that she was “truly an idol,” while another follower told the singer that she looked and sounded “absolutely beautiful.”

“More clips please,” one fan wrote.

Fans of the singer will know that dance has always been an important part of her life — and part of how she stays in shape. In an interview with Parade magazine, Abdul shared how dance was important to her.

“Dance is one of the most precious gifts of my life,” she said, adding that she was blessed to experience so much of it.

Abdul also said that dance fitness was great a great way to exercise because it fused so many dance styles with cardio workouts. The “Forever Your Girl” singer also said that while she had a rigorous workout regimen, she also enjoyed doing Pilates and yoga to help her stay flexible.

Over the summer, she put her skills to work and trained with dancers as part of the Tremaine Dance Company.

As The Inquisitor previously reported, Abdul is planning to reunite with her fellow American Idol judges Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

It sounds like the singer has a busy schedule and seems to enjoy it that way.

Fans wanting to stay up-to-date with Abdul can follow her Instagram account.