Justin Bobby’s Date, Lindsey Pelas, Has More Instagram Followers Than All Of ‘The Hills’ Stars Combined

The model and influencer has more than 9 million Instagram followers alone.

The Hills: New Beginnings has a breakout star, and it’s not newcomer Mischa Barton or even Pamela Anderson’s son, Brandon Lee. Instead, while she’s not named as a main cast member of the MTV reality show, Justin Bobby Brescia’s “date,” Lindsey Pelas, has more fans and followers than anyone else on the show.

Pelas, an Instagram model and influencer who describes herself as “genetically gifted,” has a whopping 9.1 million followers on Instagram alone. That’s more than the combined total of returning Hills main cast members Brescia, Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Stephanie Pratt, and Whitney Port.

No one comes close to Pelas’ count. Jenner is by far the closest with 3.2 million followers, while Patridge has 1.7 million. Justin Bobby himself only has 192,000 Instagram followers.

Pelas, who has posed for Maxim and Playboy, is known for her sexy social media shots, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Frankly, it’s no wonder her social media count continues to climb well past the main cast members on the MTV reality show.

Still, even with her Instagram success, the social media star has been vocal about the double standard. In an essay for Cosmopolitan, Pelas revealed that she is constantly slut-shamed online due to her curvy figure, while social media hunks are never called out for their risqué shots.

“A ton of social media guys are super sexy — the beautiful faces, the chiseled abs. They’re always posting shirtless pics. I’ve seen their butts online. And it’s nothing but love from women. It’s, ‘I want to marry you, I adore you.’ When a woman posts a sexy photo, there’s flattery too, but a lot of it is negativity, anger, jealousy — anything but admiration. I’ve never seen someone leave a ‘ho’ comment on a guy’s picture. Until that day, I feel like we still have work to do.”

Viewers of The Hills: New Beginnings were introduced to Justin Bobby’s “date” Lindsey during the group’s Friendsgiving celebration earlier this season. Series star Audrina Patridge, aka Justin Bobby’s ex, was caught off guard by his knockout date and poked fun at her large breasts behind her back.

Throughout the season, Justin made it clear that he and Lindsey were just taking things “slow,” but he had the beautiful blonde on his arm for all the important events this season, including Friendsgiving and Kaitlynn Carter’s black-tie gala for her company, Foray.

Fans still aren’t clear on Justin and Lindsey’s relationship status. Yet, in April, Life & Style described the model as Justin’s “new girlfriend.” The celebrity site also reported that the duo showed up in Las Vegas for an appearance together.

While The Hills brought in Mischa Barton and up-and-coming actor Brandon Lee for some extra star power on the rebooted show, it sounds like producers got an unexpected bonus with Lindsey Pelas.

The Hills: New Beginnings finale airs Monday at 10 p.m. on MTV.