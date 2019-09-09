Donald Trump Is ‘Not Well’ Mentally, Former Republican Operative Claims

'Talk to psychologists and psychiatrists about the state of Trump’s mental health,' he writes.

Donald Trump likely suffers from a “disordered” personality and is temperamentally unfit to be president, said former Republican operative Peter Wehner in The Atlantic. And his recent activities, including his steadfast insistence that he was right about Hurricane Dorian having been projected to hit Alabama (even though it never was) is evidence, Wehner said.

Wehner said he’s been a Republican for all of his adult life. He even served in three Republican presidential administrations: those of Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush. However, he’s never been a fan of Donald Trump, stating that even as far back as 2016, he had concerns about Trump’s mental health.

Specifically, Wehner said that, at the time, he suspected that Trump had some sort of personality disorder.

“I think he is temperamentally unfit to be president. I think he’s erratic, I think he’s unprincipled, I think he’s unstable, and I think that he has a personality disorder; I think he’s obsessive,” he said at the time.

Trump’s time in the Oval Office, and his behavior of-late in particular, have confirmed that, Wehner said. Wehner pointed to what he calls Trump’s “extreme narcissism”; his “addiction to lying”; his “bullying”; his denying that he never said things in spite of video evidence of him having said those things; and others, as proof.

Imagine a world where you might get fired for accurate weather reporting: NOAA backs President Trump on Alabama Hurricane Dorian forecast over its own meteorologists – The Washington Post https://t.co/eQFDwf562K — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) September 7, 2019

But it was Trump’s insistence about being right about Hurricane Dorian potentially impacting Alabama, even though it was never projected to do so, that Wehner claimed is the most solid evidence yet that Trump isn’t well mentally.

Wehner admitted that he’s not a clinician qualified to diagnose psychiatric or neurological disorders. However, it doesn’t take an expert to notice that something is amiss.

“If smoke is coming out from under the hood of your car, if you notice puddles of oil under it, if the engine is overheating and you smell burning oil, you don’t have to be a car mechanic to know that something is wrong with your car,” he wrote.

Wehner is not the first person to suggest that Donald Trump’s mental health is on the decline. As Business Insider reported last week, some Trump aides, speaking on condition of anonymity, are afraid that Trump is “deteriorating in plain sight.”

Similarly, last week, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci suggested that Trump might be on drugs; at the very least, Scaramucci suggested, there’s “something” amiss with Trump mentally.