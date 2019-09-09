Kendall Jenner Teases Instagram In Nothing But A Barely-There Towel

Kendall Jenner wowed her social media followers on Monday as she flaunted her famous model body all over Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

In her latest photo update Kendall was seen posing in nothing but a towel. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went naked under the white cloth material while she lay on a bed with a seductive look on her face.

Kendall had the towel wrapped around her torso as she put her arm in place so it didn’t slip and cause a wardrobe malfunction. However, her ample cleavage was on full display, as well as her curvy hips thanks to the Victoria’s Secret model flashing her bare backside and legs through an opening.

Kendall also wore a white towel on her head to cover up her long, dark hair. She sported a full face of makeup in the photo as well, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and nude lips. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a shimmering highlighter on her face to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Kendall gushed over her partnership with Proactiv — an acne fighting brand that the model swears by — revealing that she has never felt more confident in her own skin thanks to her daily routine with the skincare products.

During an interview with Bustle, Kendall opened up about her struggle with acne. The reality star claimed that she was put on birth control at age 16 in order to help her breakouts, and that she stayed clear until 2018 when she stopped taking the pills.

“I experienced [acne] in two different times in my life. One being high school, when all you’re trying to do is be accepted and be part of something, and I wouldn’t even look people in the eyes when I would speak to them,” Kendall admitted.

“The next time it came around, I was supposed to be this model who has everything together. That’s never the case, first of all — good skin or not. But the whole world is looking at you, and it’s like a magnifying glass on everything that you do and what happens to you,” Kendall added of her experience.

Meanwhile, fans looking to see more of Kendall’s racy photos can check out her sister’s Instagram page. The Inquisitr previously reported that Kim Kardashian shared a video of the model rocking her new SKIMS shape wear and flaunting her famous figure.