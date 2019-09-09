Jenna Jameson Leaves Little To The Imagination With Revealing Bathing Suit, Flaunts 80-Pound Weight Loss

Former adult film star Jenna Jameson is known for being bold, and that is certainly one word that fans could use to describe her latest Instagram post. Jameson has lost about 80 pounds over the last couple of years and she frequently shares photos via social media that she hopes will inspire her followers. This latest one is definitely raising heart rates, and even Jenna admitted that it’s a jaw-dropping ensemble.

On Sunday, Jameson shared the new selfie to her Instagram page and wrote a lengthy caption about all she had accomplished during the day. At the end of the note, she said she was headed to the beach with her family, and she joked that everybody should say a prayer for her revealing bathing suit.

Jameson quipped that her suit was “holding on for dear life” and her followers wouldn’t argue that based on the selfie she took. She tagged the Made by Niki Instagram page as the designer of this piece, and it seems that Jenna was definitely in the mood to show some skin by choosing this look.

Being bold is nothing new for Jenna, but fans might say that this look was especially buzzworthy. Jameson had some of her long, blonde hair pulled atop her head in a messy bun as the rest cascaded over her shoulders.

Jenna had one leg positioned slightly ahead of the other, the toes on her foot pointed, surely to elongate her legs and flaunt her curves. The bottom section of the eye-popping bathing suit sat low on Jameson’s hips, and the top had one strained clasp under her breasts holding it together.

The racy cut of this suit showed off Jenna’s flat tummy and plenty of deep cleavage as it perfectly accentuated Jameson’s hourglass figure. It doesn’t appear that the actress shared any photos to her Instagram page showing her swimming or even sunning in this unique piece of swimwear.

Some might say that this suit certainly seemed like it was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen. Despite that, Jenna clearly had no intentions of changing into something more modest.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Jenna recently opened up in another Instagram post about struggling with anxiety and depression. She looked gorgeous in a flirty sundress and noted that the storm was over. Despite experiencing plenty of rocky times in her past, Jameson seems to be feeling strong, healthy, and confident these days.

Jenna Jameson may have admitted in her previous post that she’s been navigating some emotional struggles lately, but this new post projects nothing but fierce vibes. Her followers showed plenty of love for this look, and they’ll be anxious to see what she throws together for them next.