Vanessa Hudgens Looks Smoking Hot In Lace Black Bra And Matching Tiny Shorts During NYFW

Vanessa Hudgens’ incredible style and fashion sense is often talked about among her fans, and her ensemble for a New York Fashion Week event on Monday certainly caught their attention.

On Monday, September 9, the actress took to her Instagram to share a few snaps of her look for the Carolina Herrera Spring 2020 runway show earlier Monday morning, and her fans were absolutely loving it. The update included two photos of the High School Musical star posing at the event in a coordinated black outfit that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

Vanessa sent pulses racing in the all-black look from the Carolina Herrera set that was the perfect combination of edge, class, and sexiness. The look included an itty-bitty black bra top that displayed an ample amount of cleavage that proved hard to be ignored. Her busty display was accentuated by the flirty lace fabric of the piece, as well as its sheer hemline that bore the name of its design across it. She also covered her exposed decolletage with a stack of silver necklaces that fell to the middle of her bosom, drawing even more attention to the area.

As for her lower half, Vanessa sported a pair of matching lace black shorts that fell on her in all of the right ways. The piece was at just the right length to flaunt her endlessly long legs without being overly revealing, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs, which were left very much within eyesight in the ensemble.

For an extra layer, the Spring Breakers actress added on a matching cropped jacket of the same black lace material, which fell down her shoulders and was unbuttoned to expose her nearly-bare chest. She also wore a pair of sexy, strappy heels that wrapped in delicate bows around her ankles, and added a pop of color by carrying a small, blush pink handbag that was perfectly on trend. She wore her black locks in loose, flirty waves that perfectly framed her face, highlighting her minimal makeup look that made her striking features shine.

It didn’t take long for Vanessa’s hoards of followers on the social media platform to show some love for the new snaps. The post has racked up over 480,000 likes in just two hours since going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Goodness what a goddess omg,” one fan wrote, while another said that they were “drooling” over the sexy snaps.

“Gorg,” wrote Vanessa’s pal and Spring Breakers co-star Ashley Benson.

Vanessa often shows off her flawless figure and style on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the bombshell recently shared another photo staged in the gym that saw her sporting tighter-than-skin workout gear and showing off her sculpted abs, driving her fans absolutely wild.