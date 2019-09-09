‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Gets A New Car, Mackenzie Standifer Shares Photo On Instagram

Ryan Edwards' wife shared a photo of his new automobile on Sunday.

Ryan Edwards has a brand new car, and on Sunday, September 8, the Teen Mom OG cast member’s wife, Mackenzie Standifer, shared a photo of it on her Instagram page.

After wrapping production on the MTV reality series’ eighth season weeks ago, Edwards treated himself to a black 69 Camaro, which Standifer told fans on her social media page was her husband’s dream car.

The vehicle may be over fifty years old, but when it comes to its condition, it appears to have been extremely well-kept in the years before it made its way to the home of Edwards and Standifer. In fact, the paint on the vehicle looks immaculate and what is seen of the interior looks spotless as well.

As fans of Teen Mom OG well know, Edwards has had a rough couple of years. In 2017, just after marrying Standifer at a courthouse in Tennessee, Edwards, who had been seen slurring his words and nearly nodding out while driving down the street, admitted to struggles with substance abuse and checked himself into rehab for several weeks. Then, the following year, as Standifer awaited the birth of their first child, son Jagger, Edwards checked himself back into rehab for a months-long stay.

Despite his hardships in recent years, Edwards claims to be doing well at this point in time and in a few months, he and Standifer will welcome another baby together. As fans may have seen on Instagram earlier this summer, Standifer announced their exciting news in July with a sonogram and a message that confirmed Edwards’ third child, a baby girl, would be born sometime in January.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Edwards and Standifer recently appeared on the Teen Mom OG Season 8 reunion, where Standifer gushed over their relationship during an interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky.

“I think we have a great open line of communication. We have a really good relationship. I really love living life with my best friend,” she shared on the show.

Also during the special episode of the MTV reality series, which aired on MTV last week, Edwards explained why he spent three months behind bars earlier this year, just a short time after Standifer welcomed their son Jagger.

“I was tired of being on probation, so I just completed my probation in jail,” he explained.

A new season of Teen Mom OG is expected to begin filming sometime before the year’s end.