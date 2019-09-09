‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Begs Wyatt To Take Her Back

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 16 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will find that he has options. Forget “Bridge” and “Lope” and all their drama, it seems as if the CBS soap opera is about to introduce another love triangle. Yes, Wyatt will find that both Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) want him back.

It seems as if the Spencer streak runs deep. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has had his fair share of love triangles, and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) seems to enjoy hopping from Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) bed to Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle). Now it seems as if Wyatt will be involved in a love triangle of his own. But he better be careful, Sally doesn’t like sharing and Flo better be on her guard.

According to The TV Watercooler, Flo will beg Wyatt to take her back. B&B fans know that Flo recently spent some time in jail. The felon could not afford to bail herself out and had it not been for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), she probably would still be behind bars. Flo betrayed the Logan, Spencer, and Forrester families in the worst possible way when she pretended to be Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) birth mother. Everyone has turned their backs on her, but it seems as if Flo simply has no shame.

Flo will have the audacity to ask Wyatt to forgive her. She will tearfully apologize for everything that she has done, but she may remind him that she’s still the same woman that he fell in love with. Wyatt has always had a soft spot for his high school sweetheart and even left Sally for her. But will he make the same mistake twice?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that he recently told his mother that he would be foolish to leave Sally for a former love again. Based on what he said, it seems unlikely that he will take her back. In fact, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally will overhear the conversation and give Flo hell for trying to worm her way back into Wyatt’s life.

Sally has remained true to Wyatt and has forgiven him for leaving her for Flo. The Inquisitr reports that Wyatt will tell Sally, “We can kick this up a notch,” before they share a passionate kiss. But not even Sally will take him back again if he messes up this time.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.