‘World’s Sexiest Ice Hockey Goalie’ Mikayla Demaiter Sizzles In Mismatched Bikini For Rare Snap

Mikayla Demaiter wants her Instagram followers to mark this day on their calendars because she is giving them a rare treat with her most recent update. Over the weekend, the model and former athlete — who has been called the “world’s sexiest hockey goalie,” as pointed out by The Sun— took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she not only sizzles in a racy bikini, but she also does something very unusual for her: smile.

For the photo, the influencer and former ice hockey goalie — who is from Chatham in Ontario and played for the Bluewater Hawks in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League, as The Inquisitr recently reported — is posing in what looks to be a backyard in front of a wooden fence, as she rocks a tiny mismatched two-piece bathing that puts her dangerous curves on full display. The suit consists of a black top with thin spaghetti straps that crisscross at the front, tying up behind the model’s neck. The soft fabric of the top creates a loose effect that helps to accentuate the model’s buxom physique, while its low-cut neckline shows off quite a bit of her cleavage.

The 19-year-old blonde bombshell teamed her top with a pair of pink bikini bottoms that sit higher on her sides and lower at the front, showcasing her curvy hips, which contrast with her slender and toned midsection.

The former goalie is posing with one leg in front of the other as she leans forward, resting her hand on her thigh, in a pose that further highlights the curves of her body. Mikayla is tilting her head back as she flashes a bright, rare smile for the camera while keeping her eyes closed.

Demaiter is rocking a face full of makeup that consists of a light pink hue on her lips, blush, and lash extensions, which are courtesy of Flutter Fix, as she indicated via the tag included with her post. Her blonde hair is swept over to one side and styled down in large, natural waves that cascade over her right shoulder and onto her chest. According to another one of the tags included with the photo, her hair is the work of Megan McDougall, who goes by The Rainbow Blondie on Instagram.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Mikayla shared with her 155,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 18,700 likes within a little over a day of being posted. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 200 comments, proving to be a hit among her fans. Users of the social media platform who are admirers of the former goalie and influencer took to the comments section to praise her looks and share their admiration for the Canadian beauty.

“There’s my girl,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a series of starstruck emoji.

“Most beautiful smile,” another fan raved, pairing the words with a red heart emoji.

“[A]ww this is the cutest,” a third fan added, including a heart eyes emoji at the end of the message.

In an Instagram post announcing her retirement, Mikayla wrote a heartfelt letter to hockey. She thanks the places she has been, in addition to the friends she has made as a result of playing the sport. Demaiter had to quit hockey following a knee injury that required surgery, according to the report by The Sun.