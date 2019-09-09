WWE Spoilers: Huge ‘Raw’ From MSG With Stone Cold Returning, King Of The Ring, Four Horsewomen, And More

This week's "Monday Night Raw" is going to blow the roof off of Madison Square Garden.

WWE knows that the upcoming month for them is going to be huge and they are doing whatever they can to make it perfect. Later this month, NXT is going to debut on the USA Network and SmackDown Live moves to FOX in early October. Along with that, WWE wants to build momentum for the TV debut of All Elite Wrestling, and tonight’s Monday Night Raw from Madison Square Garden is being presented as a monster show.

On Tuesday night, SmackDown Live will also take place from Madison Square Garden and it is designed to be a big evening as well. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, The Undertaker will be appearing on the show, but it is not expected that he’s doing anything more than showing up.

The official website of WWE has released the full preview for this week’s Monday Night Raw and it is a stacked card.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin to moderate Universal Championship contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman

When WWE hits up Madison Square Garden, they want to bring the big names and Stone Cold Steve Austin is just that. He’s going to make sure that order is held for the WWE Universal Championship contract signing, but it’s going to be quite awkward since the tag champs are fighting each other.

Raw King of the Ring Semifinal Match becomes a Triple Threat

Baron Corbin rightfully won his spot in the semifinals by defeating Cedric Alexander, but his opponent brought a bit more drama. The ending of the match between Ricochet and Samoa Joe saw both superstars have their shoulders down at the same time for a double pinfall.

The only logical solution was a Triple Threat Match for the right to go to the KOTR finals, and this one is going to be worth watching.

The battle of WWE’s Four Horsewomen

On Friday, The Inquisitr reported that a huge match was set in place for Monday Night Raw and the anticipation just keeps building. The Four Horsewomen are going to implode as bitter enemies Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will battle former friends Bayley and Sasha Banks in a match involving so much pure talent.

Rey Mysterio returns to action against Gran Metalik

Weeks ago, Rey Mysterio was ready to walk away from the ring and WWE entirely, but his son was able to talk him out of it. Now, he’s returning to action on Raw and he will be facing fellow luchador Gran Metalik for the first-time ever in a match that fans are sure to love.

Cedric Alexander looks for payback against AJ Styles

Cedric Alexander had the chance to advance in the King of the Ring tournament, but a backstage attack by The O.C. may have hampered his attempt. Now, he has the ability to get back at AJ Styles, and this could honestly be the start of a feud that would provide some excellent matches.