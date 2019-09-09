Kendall Jenner Is Fully Topless In New Polaroids

Kendall Jenner is back in the news. The supermodel has appeared in a new Instagram post promoting sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear line – these sisters may have their own careers, but they’ll always join forces to help promote each others’ brands. The 23-year-old sibling to the KKW Beauty founder hadn’t yet featured in any SKIMS promotions, although sister Kourtney Kardashian did just yesterday.

The post featuring Kendall today came with a raw, understated, and simple studio feel. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had been filmed wearing sister Kim’s merch as she spoke about her insecurities and confidence, although the footage was chopped up by edgy Polaroids. Here, Kendall was seen shot in profile as she rocked a black pair of briefs with nothing on top. Of course, the model’s modesty was protected, with Kendall seen somewhat-crouching with her hands over her chest. Snapshots also showed Kendall rocking tan-colored shapewear, with fans getting a full-length view of it in the video parts of the update.

If anything summed up Kendall’s willowy limbs, shapely hips, and stunning face in today’s video, it was the phrase used by The Inquisitr yesterday: a report dubbed the model “perfect from head to toe.”

The video quickly racked up views: over 72,000 were clocked in under 10 minutes.

The video did seem to show two sides to Kendall. While the model spoke of her confidence and how she loves being tall, she did admit to feeling self-conscious about her broad shoulders. With a vibe that often sends out assertiveness and self-confidence, fans may well assume that Kendall has no insecurities. This couldn’t be farther from the truth. The star has opened up about her battles with anxiety, revealing that she has experienced debilitating panic attacks.

“I was on the verge of a mental breakdown,” Kendall told Elle last year.

That said, Kendall did acknowledge the positive things in life in what seemed a bittersweet reveal.

“I feel very, very blessed and I think that I live a very extraordinary life. I wouldn’t change it for the world but there are days where I wish I could walk outside and nothing would be like it is right now,” she added.

Loading...

Kendall does, indeed, seem to lead an extraordinary life. The world’s highest-paid supermodel is always jetting off somewhere, with her career appearing to offer many perks. The star graces red carpet events, owns a knockout designer wardrobe, and causes a frenzy wherever she goes. Clearly, though, her job also includes helping out her big sister Kim.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.