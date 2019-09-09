‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Reportedly ‘Attacked’ Son James, Claims Ex-Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood's ex is accusing her of acting violently on more than one occasion.

Amber Portwood is being accused of physically abusing her son, one-year-old James, by her former boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

During a recent rant on his Instagram Stories page, Glennon said that after Portwood quit taking the medication she was prescribed for mental health issues, the Teen Mom OG star “attacked my son and I” on numerous occasions and exposed the two of them to “a landslide of abuse” for about a year.

“She would lock herself in her closet until 6 a.m. smoking weed, listening to music and taking hydrocodone,” he wrote in a message to his fans and followers, via a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on September 7.

In addition to the alleged physical abuse he and James were faced with, Glennon said he was also “ripped into emotionally” on a daily basis in the months leading up to Portwood’s July 5 arrest, which came after she allegedly went after Glennon with a machete as he held James in his arms.

“I’ll do what’s best for my son, protecting him from him from her onslaught of media attacks and physical attacks,” Glennon continued on Instagram. “And [James] being shoved over flat on his back on a tile floor for opening cabinets. Or being thrown on the bed for crying…”

While Glennon accused Portwood of domestic violence in July, she said later that month during her Teen Mom OG reunion interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky that he was lying. As she explained to the reunion host, the fact that Glennon texted and didn’t call 911 during the supposed incident was a clear indicator that there was nothing to be afraid of that night.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Glennon is hoping to leave Indiana and head back to his home in Southern California, where he was living when he and Portwood first met. However, after Glennon requested he be allowed to move in court documents, Portwood fired back in court documents of her own, demanding he be blocked from taking their child out of her home state.

According to The Blast, Glennon is seeking primary custody of James and hoping to care for the child on the west coast.

Portwood is expected to begin production on a new season of Teen Mom OG before the end of the year. As for Glennon, it does not appear that he will continue to be featured on the show, especially considering he was not invited to attend the recent reunion special for Season 8.