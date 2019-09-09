Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Wears Nothing Under See-Through Dress For Racy New Photos

Georgia Gibbs has been on a sexy streak as of late. While the Australian bombshell doesn’t update her Instagram feed too often, when she does, she brings in her A game. On Monday, the model kicked off the week on the right foot when she took to the popular social media platform to share a triple series of snaps in which she rocks a completely see-through dress that puts her feminine figure in full evidence, to the delight of her loyal fans.

While the series contain at least one photo that is too racy to share here, readers who wish to take a peek at the stunning snapshots can do so on Gibbs’ Instagram page.

The first photo shows Gibbs standing in front of a window as she rocks a white sheer dress featuring square patterns that help darken the garment slightly, giving it an interesting print and texture. The print, however, doesn’t cover up enough of the model’s chest to make it safe for work or other public places. The dress also has a plunging neckline that dips into Gibbs’ chest, putting quite a bit of her cleavage on display.

As she indicated via the caption in her photo, the snaps were captured on film by Duncan Cheng during the 2019 Venice Film Festival, which took place between August 29 and September 7.

The second photo of the series shows the model lying on the hotel bed as she uses her hand to cover up her chest she strikes a sexy pose for the camera. For the third snapshot, the model is again by the window, but this time around she has her back to the camera, putting her derriere front and center. The model appears to be wearing no underwear under the sheer dress in this shot.

“Finally got our film back from Venice film festival, there’s something about the ‘one shot’ untouched nature of film that captures a moment so much more special than having 700 digital copies sitting on your iPhone,” she captioned her post.

The post — which Gibbs shared with her 693,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 3,800 likes in under an hour since being posted. The same short amount of time also brought in upwards of 90 comments to the photo, suggesting that it will be a hit among her fans in the coming hours. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to note how incredibly gorgeous she looks in the series, while expressing their admiration for her and flooding her post with a host of emoji.

“If you snatch my edges one more time, I’m just gonna go bald. You look amazing,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“Are you from this earth,” her fellow model and Aussie Gabby Epstein asked in one of several comments she penned.

Loading...

“These are STUNNING,” a third fan raved, pairing the words with a series of black heart emoji.

As The Inquisitr recently noted, Gibbs is no stranger to going braless for photos she shares on her Instagram. In a recent post, the model flaunted her chest under an open jacket, which proved to be quite popular with her followers.