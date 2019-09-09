Swedish Bombshell Kelly Gale Flaunts Chiseled Abs And Insane Cleavage In Bedazzled Bra

Kelly Gale is turning up the heat on her Instagram account yet again, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Monday, September 9, the Swedish bombshell took to her page to share a few new photos from New York Fashion Week. She had the popular British clothing brand Pretty Little Thing tagged in the caption of her post, possibly indicating that Kelly was either on the runway or in the audience for the line’s NYFW show last night, where it debuted its Pretty Little Thing x Saweetie collection. Regardless of what last night entailed for the model, she looked absolutely stunning in her ensemble from the brand that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Kelly sent pulses racing in her barely-there look that instantly became a hit with her 1.1 million followers on the social media platform. It consisted of a sexy push-up bra that hardly contained the babe’s voluptuous assets, making for a seriously busty display underneath her cropped black jacket adorned with bright, reflective stripes. Fans were treated to an eyeful of cleavage that spilled out of the itty-bitty bedazzled number — an NSFW display that they hardly seemed to mind. Its thick black band wrapped tight around her torso, accentuating her slender frame and chiseled abs that were left exposed in the minuscule top.

As for her lower half, Kelly sported a pair of black shorts that perfectly matched her ensemble, brandishing the clothing line’s logo across them. The shorts barely grazed past Kelly’s upper thighs, leaving her toned legs completely on display, while also clinging to her curves in all the right places. They sat high on the babe’s hips, highlighting her slender frame and toned midsection even more, with the same reflective detailing ensuring that the area wouldn’t go unnoticed.

Kelly completed her look with a pair of patent leather ankle booties to add just a bit of edginess, while delicate hoop earrings dangled from her ears. Her long, brunette tresses were in a half-up, half-down style that kept her locks from covering her face, which was done up with a glossy lip, light dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara, and eyeliner that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Victoria’s Secret model began showering her new upload with love. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 10,000 likes after just one hour of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote, while another joked that the model was “killing” her fan base with the steamy look.

“Kelly u are absolutely ripped to shreddz,” commented a third, taking note of her toned physique.

Kelly’s Instagram page is full of sizzling snaps of the brunette beauty. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe shared a snap from her new fall campaign with Victoria’s Secret that saw her bringing some serious heat in a sheer bra top that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.