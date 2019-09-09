Johnny Depp’s Daughter, Lily-Rose, Rocks Thong Bikini During Make Out Session With Boyfriend

Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, isn’t afraid to show off her bikini body, or her love for her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. The Daily Mail reports that the 20-year-old was spotted getting frisky on a boat with her beau while sporting a tiny two-piece.

The paparazzi caught the young couple during a steamy make out session aboard a lavish yacht as they flaunted their PDA for all to see. Lily-Rose donned a skimpy leopard-print bikini for the outing, while Timothée rocked some bright red board shorts.

Lily-Rose’s teeny bikini flaunted the model’s cleavage, flat tummy, toned abs, and curvy hips. The swimwear left little to the imagination as she crawled on top of Chalamet to give him a passionate kiss. The couple were seen staring into each other’s eyes and pulling one another close during their PDA-filled boat outing, where they partied with a group of friends.

Later, when the boat docked, the couple were snapped again. This time, Lily-Rose wore a pair of tiny purple shorts and a white crop-top over her bikini, and added a beige hat over her long, light-brown hair. Meanwhile Timothée added a white T-shirt and tan hat, as well as some dark sunglasses to his look as they headed to shore.

While Lily-Rose has taken after her mother, Vanessa Paradis, with her modeling career, she has also stepped into the world of acting like her father, Johnny Depp.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Lily-Rose attended the premiere of her new movie, The King, at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. Her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, also co-stars in the movie.

Elle Magazine reports that Lily-Rose and Timothée have been linked together for a year now after they were photographed hanging out together, and later kissing in the rain in New York City last fall.

Meanwhile, back in 2016 Lily-Rose sparked headlines when she was featured in a campaign promoting sexual fluidity, a situation that she claims was “really misconstrued.”

“A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do. I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label you sexuality; so many kids these days are not labelling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool,” Lily-Rose told Nylon after the shoot.

“If you like something one day then you do, and if you like something else the other day, it’s whatever. You don’t have to label yourself because it’s not set in stone. It’s so fluid,'” Lily-Rose added of her thoughts on sexual fluidity.