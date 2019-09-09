‘RHOC’ Star Briana Culberson Shows Off Stunning Weight Loss In New Photos

Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson, and her husband Ryan have been working the keto diet for the past few months, and the results are simply stunning.

The pair went to Chicago for some fun and football, and the resulting Instagram snaps show just how fabulous the two stars of the Real Housewives of Orange County are looking these days.

In one photo, the couple stands in front of the Chicago Bears field at Soldier Field wearing matching Bears jerseys. Briana and Ryan are grinning at the camera as they show off their svelte profiles. The two watched the Chicago Bears play the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, September 5. Unfortunately, their team lost, but that didn’t stop the two from having a little fun in the city.

In a second photo, the two stand in front of the Chicago skyline holding drinks and smiling. Briana wears ripped black jeans and a gray v-neck shirt. Ryan is sporting a t-shirt that says “whiskey helps,” blue jeans, and a baseball cap. Both look like a slip shadow of their former selves, and fans took notice.

People commented that the couple looked incredibly slim and happy. Others asked if the two had cheated on their diet to indulge in some of that famous Chicago deep-dish pizza. Many people wanted to know how they looked so good.

“How did Brianna lose the weight? She looks so good. Every time I see her picture, she just looks so healthy and beautiful. She’s done great. I’ve always enjoyed her when she would be on the show,” commented one follower.

“So cute and SKINNY, so jealous. How did you do it little lady??” one person asked.

Grandma Vicki didn’t get to join in the celebrations in the windy city, though. She posted on Instagram that she was home with Ryan and Briana’s kids in North Carolina, where she was babysitting her two grandbabies, Troy and Owen.

“It’s so great to see Briana and Ryan with my sister and her family. Missing my family in Chicago on nights like this, but happy to be here with the boys in NC. (Ps: Troy wants to skip school tomorrow and go miniature golfing or bowling),” she captioned the post.

According to Women’s Health magazine, the couple has lost a combined total of 107 pounds as of July. They started their keto diet in the middle of 2018 and have stuck with it, even through trips to Disneyland.