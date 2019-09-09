‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Drops Jaws In Metallic Bra & Miniskirt At NYFW

Jasmine Sanders looked stunning as she stepped out for New York Fashion Week. On Monday, she shared a photo of the outfit she wore to the event — a look that was golden.

In the double post, the model appeared to be arriving at the event after dark. She wore a metallic gold bra that was embellished with jewels along with a matching miniskirt. The ensemble also featured a matching jacket, which Sanders wore over her shoulders. The tiny bra and skirt showcased the model’s hourglass figure and long, toned legs, while the color of the fabric highlighted Sanders’ bronzed skin. She wore a pair of gold heels to finish off the glamorous look. She accessorized the outift with a small gold clutch. Sanders wore her hair long and her makeup was expertly applied. The first photo of the set captured Sanders as she stepped on a sidewalk. In the second snap, the model stopped and posed for the camera. Sanders lived up to her “@golden_barbie” handle on Instagram as her outfit shimmered in the light.

In the post’s caption, Sanders said the secret to life was good lighting.

“The right lighting with a KILLER outfit,” one fan replied.

“Those clothes would shine in the dark! Very hot!” another admirer wrote.

“Seems you have the perfect lighting at any time girl,” one follower said.

Most of the comments focused on how gorgeous Sanders looked.

“Can’t find a word to explaine how beautiful you are,” one follower told the model.

“Jaw drop,” quipped one admirer.

“Wow! You’ve never looked better than this!” said another fan.

Sanders manages to look fabulous in just about everything she puts on her body. The Inquisitr previously reported on the beauty looking fabulous wearing a green bikini that showed off her fit physique. Her Instagram page is filled with snaps that show why she was crowned Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Rookie of the Year over the summer.

As far as her handle goes, she said it was at least in part the result of a nickname she had while she was in school.

“I had a teacher who used to call me Goldilocks in school because of my curls, and my friends used to tell me I looked like a life-size Barbie,” she said in an inter view with Vogue magazine.

Sanders said that she and her sister were “playing around with silly usernames” when they came up with “Golden Barbie.” She said the handle had a ring to it that she liked, so she decided to use it.

Fans wanting to keep with Sanders can follow her Instagram account.