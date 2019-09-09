American Model Alexa Collins Sizzles In Minuscule Orange Bikini

Alexa Collins is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Monday, September 9, the American model kicked off her week by sharing a sexy new set of photos that were instantly a hit with her 595,000 followers. The duo of snaps was taken as the 23-year-old posed outside on a balcony, with the golden, shining sun providing a natural spotlight over her flawless physique. Behind her was a view of the ocean, but her audience seemed too captivated by her incredible bikini body to even notice what was behind her.

The blonde bombshell sent pulses racing in a minuscule orange bikini that left very little to the imagination. As noted in the caption, the itty-bitty two-piece was from the brand Hot Miami Styles, and judging by the reaction of her social media fandom, Alexa certainly seemed to do the brand well. Her sexy top displayed an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its plunging neckline, which tied right in the middle of her bust in a delicate bow to draw even more attention to her exposed decolletage. Underneath her voluptuous bosom, a thick strap wrapped tight around her torso, accentuating her slender frame.

On her lower half, the babe sported matching bikini bottoms of the set that were equally risque. The number featured a daringly high-cut design that left the Florida cutie’s famous curves and toned legs well within eyesight. It also teased a glimpse of her peachy derriere. Its waistband sat high on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection, which often make an appearance on Alexa’s page.

To add a bit of bling to her bold, barely-there ensemble, Alexa sported a thick gold ring as well a hoop earrings and a dainty pendant necklace. Her platinum tresses were worn in a voluminous, bouncy style that fell over her shoulders to perfectly frame her face and stunning makeup look, which included a metallic pink lipstick, highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before the social media sensation’s hoard of fans began showering her latest upload with love. The post earned over 4,500 likes after just three hours of going live to Instagram. Dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display were also left in the comments section of the post.

“Girl you look perfect,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Alexa a “sexy goddess.”

Loading...

“Bikini looks amazing and you look amazing,” commented a third.

Alexa is hardly new to showing some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently wowed her fans when she showed off her famous physique in a tight green sports bra and leggings — a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.