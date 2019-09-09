‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Phyllis Toasts To Success

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, September 9 brings the hotel’s grand opening, which Phyllis crashes. Plus, an angry Zoe spikes the signature cocktail for the evening, and Victor suffers a scary health episode while Mariah grows suspicious of Theo.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) had coffee at Crimson Lights on the patio, and Victor began to suffer a weak spell. Adam (Mark Grossman) watched as Nikki ran inside to get her husband some water. Adam followed his step-mother outside, and Victor told him to leave. Adam went back inside, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) wondered if Adam had second thoughts about the medication swap, but Adam denied it. Later, at his penthouse, Phyllis asked Adam to take it easy on the Newmans for Summer’s (Hunter King) sake, but Adam was unmoved. They made a bet on whether or not Adam would change his mind when Victor started to suffer. Meanwhile, Nate (Sean Dominic) examined Victor and ordered a blood test. Nikki insisted that they stay home and rest instead of head to the party.

Before that, Nate and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) enjoyed a beer, and she said she couldn’t wait for Devon (Bryton James) to see her dress for the fancy evening. Devon and Elena made an entrance to the party later, and she noticed that they beat Nate to his girlfriend’s party.

At Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), he and Sharon (Sharon Case) discussed that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) is old enough for boarding school, and Nick will take her. Then Nick said he wanted Sharon and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to be friends, but Sharon felt that was asking too much. Even so, Sharon said that she is happy that Nick is happy.

Trouble looms for Abby and Chelsea as The Grand Phoenix hotel opens its doors today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/Nqis1mlD2T — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 9, 2019

At Chancellor Park, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) ran into Theo (Tyler Johnson) and his new influencers. According to The Inquisitr, Theo brought Indio (Jules Aurora) and Tallulah (Briana Cuoco) to Genoa City to cover the opening of The Grand Phoenix hotel. Mariah sent the girls to Fenmore’s for new dresses for the evening, and Theo kissed Mariah’s cheek. After he left, Mariah told Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) that she trusts him even less than before.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chelsea enthused about their dream coming true at the party while they played billiards. Everybody began to arrive, and Theo took selfies of Summer and Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) while Sharon and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) said hello. Then, Sharon told Mariah and Tessa about her upcoming road trip. Phyllis crashed the party, and she toasted to Abby and Chelsea’s success. After that, she overheard Devon and Elena discuss the possibility that Chance is the one challenging Katherine’s will. Finally, Zoe spiked the Grand Sangrias with drugs.