‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shares ‘Broken Heart’ Pic Of Cancer-Battling Mom Angie & Disables Comments

Mackenzie McKee has shared a new social media update. The new Teen Mom OG face might dedicate many of her updates to her fitness business and family life with three kids Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs, but there’s another part of Mackenzie’s life that’s proving a talking point. The 24-year-old’s mother, Angie Douthit, is fighting her Stage 4 cancer diagnosis – fans of the MTV franchise will already have seen Mackenzie break down into tears on-screen as she revealed her sadness over the situation.

Instagram users do have the option to follow Angie’s brave battle via her Instagram, although Mackenzie will post the occasional update showing her mom. The star has done just that today, but her post came with an unusual twist: Mackenzie disabled comments on it. All fans saw was a photo of Angie appearing asleep and in bed with husband Brad, plus a broken heart emoji in the caption. Viewers were then encouraged to head over to Mackenzie’s bio to find out more. A link to In Touch Weekly was provided: the magazine appeared to have collated a series of photos of Angie to accompany its report that Mackenzie had called her parents “marriage goals.”

Of course, Mackenzie’s own marriage to husband Josh has been rocky of late. Fans saw Mackenzie announce a single status, plus all those scenes on Teen Mom OG where Mackenzie was worried about Josh cheating on her during his rodeo touring.

As In Touch Weekly reports, the photo landing on Mackenzie’s Instagram on Monday was posted to her Twitter over the weekend, with a caption that seemed to suggest things were getting difficult.

“After a rough scary night, mom was finally home and resting and my sister snapped this pic. ‘Through sickness and health.’ #goals.”

The magazine also reported an influx of positive and heart-warming fan responses.

“I love your dad! I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a man as devoted as he is Prayers for your warrior of a mom,” one fan wrote.

“This is a beautiful picture it brought tears to my eyes and I felt it in my heart. May God continue to bless your mom. Praying for her,” another said.

Prayers for Angie also seem to be solid over on her Instagram, where photos show this grandmother doing her very best to continue leading a normal life as her disease takes over. Angie’s lung cancer has now metastasized to major organs, including her brain and liver.

Mackenzie shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3. Her appearances on the MTV franchise ceased, but the star is now back on screens via Teen Mom OG appearances. Her status is somewhat of a guest one, although fans seem to want Mackenzie to secure a permanent status on the series, per The Inquisitr.