Curvaceous Model Demi Rose Dazzles In See-Through Bikini Top

Demi Rose Mawby loves to excite her fans with racy social media snaps, and this week is no different. The model took to her Instagram story on Sunday night to share a brand-new photo of herself rocking a very revealing bikini top.

In the sexy snapshot, Demi is glowing as she stands outside and soaks up the sun. The model wears a barely-there bikini top, which is made from red netted material and uses perfectly placed gemstones to prevent a wardrobe malfunction.

The top is completely see-through, leaving very little to the imagination, much like many of Demi’s other bikini looks. Mawby accessorizes the tiny top with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck as well as a pair of oversize cat eye sunglasses.

The social media sensation had her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands, which she braided around her shoulder. She also wore a full face of makeup in the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a glossy pink lip color.

In the background of the image, dirt and rubble can be seen lying on the ground while green trees offer just a peek at the clear blue sky behind Mawby.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose has been sharing some uplifting and inspiring words on Instagram in recent weeks. The model is seemingly on a bit of a journey to find herself and is now practicing gratitude in her everyday life.

“Giving thanks and appreciation to all that is good in my life. For the amazing people that I know, the opportunities I get given, my health and my spirit. The power is in the prayer. I’m always feeling so blessed and I wish nothing but blessings to you all,” Demi wrote in the caption of one of her recent Instagram updates.

“I don’t need much but to appreciate everyday, be healthy, be happy, Be kind, inspire others and help people as much as I can. Most importantly I want to learn, grow and develop a better connection with myself. Everyday I aspire to become a better person than I was yesterday,” she stated in a separate post.

It seems that Demi Rose is trying to live each day with appreciation and to the fullest after a rough year, as Birmingham Live reports that the model lost both of her parents when they passed away in the span of only eight months.