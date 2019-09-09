Savannah Chrisley’s New ‘Weekends In Dallas’ Photo Has Fans Gushing Over Her Beauty

Savannah Chrisley’s most recent Instagram share is earning her a ton of attention from fans.

While her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are in the middle of a tax scandal — the reality star, in recent weeks, seems to be keeping herself busy with friends, work, and her engagement. And this past weekend, the Chrisley Knows Best star jetted off from her home in Nashville to Dallas, Texas where she spent the weekend with her BFF, Blaine Bowen.

In the new photo that was shared with her legion of nearly 2 million followers, Chrisley and her pal strike a pose at a table in a restaurant. The blonde bombshell is all smiles for the shot as she sits in a chair and looks right into the camera. Savannah looks fashionable in a white t-shirt that reads “Do Not Disturb” in bold black letters, along with a pair of leopard-print pants. She wears her long locks down and styled, accessorizing the look with a pair of dangly silver earrings. The reality star also sports a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

Blaine looks just as good as her BFF, wearing her long, blonde locks down and straight as well. She rocks a pair of white pants with a leather belt and a gray t-shirt that is tucked into her pants. She is also rocking a face full of beautiful makeup. Since the post went live on Savannah’s account, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 42,000 likes in addition to nearly 200 comments.

Some followers took to the photo to let Chrisley know that she looks amazing while countless other fans who live in Dallas said that they wish they could have met her. A few other followers simply chimed in to let her know that they’re big fans.

“You were in Dallas??? Wish I would of ran into y’all!! I love y’all!” one follower commented.

“You look so pretty many blessings to you and your family,” another fan chimed in.

“You are so gorgeous my goodness,” another social media user raved.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that that reality star posted a sweet photo with her baby brother, Grayson. In the snapshot, Savannah and Grayson posed together for a photo at an undisclosed location. The brother/sister duo looked incredibly close in the image, wrapping their arms around one another and wearing huge smiles. Like her current photo, this one earned the Growing Up Chrisley star rave reviews with over 120,000 likes and 700-plus comments.