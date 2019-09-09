‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Erin Willerton Returns To Instagram In Racy Lavender Corset

After taking a break from Instagram for nearly a month, Erin Willerton is back with a bang. Over the weekend, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share two snapshots that officially ended her Instagram silence.

The first photo she shared shows the model on a runway as she rocks a “lil red dress” while tagging Marciano and Guess. Her most recent update, however, is a more personal one.

In this shot, the British model is seen posing in front of the mirror as she captures a selfie with her phone. The model is rocking a lavender corset that features a plunging neckline that dips into her chest, putting her cleavage on full display. The top also boasts an underwire structure that further accentuates the model’s buxom physique, while its lace fabric give it a see-through quality that intensifies its sexy factor. In addition, the floral corset cuts short just below her chest, putting her toned abs front and center. According to the tag Willerton includes with her post, the lingerie item is from Victoria’s Secret UK.

On her lower body, the model is wearing what looks to be a white robe or towel wrapped around her hips and nothing else, suggesting she had recently gotten out of the shower when she took the selfie.

Despite her state of undress, the model has already fixed her hair, which she is wearing swept over to one side and styled down in perfectly straight strands. Willerton tagged the brand Hair Flick over the photo, indicating that her healthy tresses are partly thanks to the vegan hair gummy vitamins.

Willerton had also already done her makeup before snapping the photo, which consists of black eyeliner, nude lipstick and bronzer, creating a neutral but flattering effect on her face.

The post — which Willerton shared with her 292,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 9,200 likes in under a day since being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 110 comments to the photo, proving to be a popular update in comparison to previous recent posts. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to express their admiration for her.

“So beautiful,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a series of fire emoji.

“Such a cute bra,” another use raved, pairing the words with a heart eyes emoji.

“You are insane,” a third user added, also including several fire emoji at the end of the message.

As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Willerton has had quite the year. The model was featured in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for the very first time, and she also graduated from college with a degree in philosophy. Willerton was one of this year’s finalists of the magazine’s Swim Search competition, whose winner was Brooks Nader.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Willerton expressed that becoming a Swim Search finalist had countless effects on her life.

“Not only externally in terms of the incredible opportunities it has brought me, but internally. I feel as though I have really found what makes me happy and ignited a confidence that I had lost somewhere in my teen years,” she told the magazine.