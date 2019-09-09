Twitter Users Angry At ‘The View’s’ Nomination For A People’s Choice Award

Twitter users are angry at The View‘s nomination for a People’s Choice Award in the category of Best Daytime Talk Show and took to the social media sharing platform to voice their displeasure. The series is going up against the following talk shows: Red Table Talk, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Today Show, Good Morning America and The Real.

Fans complained that they will not be voting for the series, which just entered its 23rd season on the air, and let their “views” be known.

A social media user sent a message to the co-hosts of the show.

“Don’t even buy a dress. You have no chance of winning.”

One person remarked that ABC should “take the show off the air” while another Twitter user stated they found Joy Behar “insufferable” and was “okay” with moderator Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain being on the panel, but “had no idea” who the other women were (Sunny Hostin and Abby Huntsman).

Since its return to daytime on September 3, The View has become a hot topic similar to the stories the women delve into daily on the daytime talk show. After a one-month hiatus, the panelists had a lot of catching up to do on the news of the day and have been pushing full-steam ahead during their first week of shows.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the show’s newest season began with Meghan McCain sparking controversy among her co-hosts. The Season 23 premiere got off to a rocky start with a discussion regarding the casualties of the second mass shooting in Texas that took place in one month. This sparked a heated debate about gun control. While the women spoke of the passage of gun control laws as a measure of safety, McCain pushed back, insisting that “gun-grabber” candidates will never get her vote.

Decider reported that McCain then stated the “AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America,” and if candidates continue talking about “taking people’s guns from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence.”

On Friday, September 6, McCain verbally sparred with former Baywatch star and activist Pamela Anderson over the actress’ friendship with and support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The Huffington Post reported that McCain blasted Assange as a “cyber-terrorist” during the actress’ appearance. In response, Anderson voiced her own opinion, asking the following question.

“You know who put our national security at risk… the military. How many people [has] the American government killed, innocently, and how many has WikiLeaks killed?”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.