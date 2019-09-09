‘LPBW’ Stars Take To Instagram To Share First Photos Of Jacob Roloff’s Wedding With Isabel Rock

The Little People, Big World family gathered for another wedding celebration over the weekend, and now the first photos from the big day are emerging. Jacob Roloff married Isabel Rock and the snapshots hitting Instagram from various family members show that it was a lovely event.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Jacob and Isabel tied the knot over the weekend. The wedding itself was held at the beach, but then everybody gathered at the Roloff farm for a beautiful, casual, rustic reception.

Various Roloff family members shared some updates Saturday and Sunday via their Instagram stories, but now some still photos are hitting social media, too.

Matt, Jacob’s dad, shared a lovely shot to his Instagram page. It shows the full Roloff family together, something that doesn’t necessarily happen often anymore. Matt and his ex-wife, Amy, flank Jacob and Isabel, and Jacob’s siblings Molly, Jeremy, and Zach are there with their spouses. Of course, Zach and Tori’s son Jackson is there, as is Jeremy and Aubrey’s daughter, Ember.

The Little People, Big World star noted that now the last of the Roloff kids is married. Jacob and Isabel aren’t having their wedding featured on the TLC show, and neither did his sister Molly. Fans remember that both Jeremy and Zach did allow network cameras to capture their big days though.

In Touch noted that Jackson and Ember seemingly stole the show. Based on the photos that have emerged so far, it doesn’t look as if Jacob and Isabel minded all that much.

The two tots were responsible for carrying out “Just” and “Married” signs as the newlyweds came out of the farmhouse and greeted everybody. As a video Matt shared shows, Ember ran for her mom Audrey as Zach stepped in to encourage Jackson to keep going. Other videos and photos from the Roloff reception show the little ones dancing, hanging out in Jacob and Isabel’s Westfalia, and looking simply adorable.

Photographer Monique Serra has started sharing a few photos from the wedding itself as well as the reception via her Instagram page. She joked that it’ll soon be photo overload as she has a lot of great stuff to share, and she teased that Isabel herself would be sharing some really special photos, too.

Isabel has shared one photo so far, and Little People, Big World fans could not help but notice that Jacob commented about his “beautiful wife” under the shot. It looks as if Roloff and Rock achieved just the feel they envisioned for their big day, and people will be watching everybody’s Instagram accounts in hopes of seeing more from the gorgeous wedding.