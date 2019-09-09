Hilary Duff Uses Tiny Yellow Shorts To Flaunt Her Post-Baby Body

Hilary Duff’s post-baby body is amazing, and the actress isn’t afraid to let everyone know about. The Daily Mail reports that Duff sported a pair of skimpy little shorts that put all of her curves on full display as she was snapped in Ojai, California, during a girls’ trip on Sunday.

In photos taken by the paparazzi, Hilary stunned as she rocked a pair of dangerously short, yellow hot pants. The tiny shorts showcased Duff’s lean legs, small waist, and curvy hips as she paired the bottoms with a white, short-sleeved T-shirt.

The former Disney star had her long, blonde hair parted down the center and styled in messy waves, which fell around her shoulders and over her back. She sported a natural makeup look during the outing, which included a bronzed glow, nude lips, long lashes, darkened eyebrows, and some pink blush on her cheeks.

The actress accessorized her comfortable and casual look with some large, gold hoop earrings, a dangling necklace, multiple bracelets on her wrist, and a pair of brown suede boots. She also added a cream-colored purse, which she wore across her body.

Hilary carried a shopping bag in her hand along with a pair of sunglasses and her phone as she strolled along with a group of three other girlfriends.

According to E! News, Hilary became a mom for the second time in October 2018 when she welcomed daughter Banks Violet Blair with her boyfriend Matthew Koma. Duff also has an older son, Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. It seems that Hilary didn’t need much time to bounce back from baby No. 2 and is looking amazing in those yellow shorts.

Meanwhile, although Duff is a mother in real-life, she’ll also be portraying one when she returns to reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire in the upcoming reboot.

The Inquisitr reports that Hilary is a bit nervous to step into the shoes of Lizzie as an adult and mother, but that she’s excited about the opportunity.

“I’m not gonna lie: I’m a little intimidated. I’m like, ‘Where is she in there?’ She is in there; she is me. When I was 13, it was such a big part of me … I just have to tap into that and be very authentic to that,” she recently told People Magazine.

Hilary Duff also recently told Entertainment Tonight that she thinks fans will be “surprised and excited” about the revival when it begins airing.