Ashanti Puts On Busty Display And Rocks Minuscule Thong During NYFW Performance

Ashanti hit the stage this weekend during New York Fashion Week with an outfit that is sure to get pulses racing.

According to The Daily Mail, the singer was one of the many performers during the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie catwalk show for NYFW on Sunday, September 8, and she was certainly dressed to impress for the event.

Photos obtained by the news outlet show the 38-year-old rocking a bold animal-print ensemble sure to turn heads no matter where she wears it. It boasted both snakeskin and zebra-print patterns of black-and-neon green that alone were enough to command attention, if her seriously NSFW display didn’t already do the job.

Ashanti sent pulses racing in a minuscule crop top that clung tight to her voluptuous assets, while a sexy lace up detail spanned the entire length of its bodice to provide for a seriously busty display. Plenty of cleavage was well within eyesight as the bombshell gave her performance, and that wasn’t even the most risque element of her look.

As for her lower half, the stunner sported nothing more than a pair of sheer chaps of the same pattern that hugged her famous curves in all the right ways, as well as a minuscule thong that left very little to the imagination. The barely-there garment covered only what was necessary, while its daringly cheeky style left her booty completely exposed as she paraded up and down the catwalk. Its thin strings sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, while a thick, black-and-silver statement belt wrapped tight around her torso to highlight her curvaceous hourglass frame.

Underneath the get-up, Ashanti added a pair of nude fishnet tights, though they hardly provided any coverage to the raunchy look. She also wore a pair of thigh-high black boots for even more edginess. A cowboy hat sat on top of her long locks, which were worn in loose waves that cascaded behind her back and down to her peachy derriere. A stack of bangles brought some bling to the look as well as a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings, which perfectly matched her shimmering eye shadow and highlighter that made her striking features pop.

Along with impressing her audience with her revealing looks, Ashanti also shows off her incredible figure on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty recently put on another daring display in a tighter-than-skin leather swimsuit that sent her 5 million Instagram followers into an absolute frenzy.