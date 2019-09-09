‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Paul Returns And Saves The Day

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of September 9 through 13 bring Genoa City Police Chief Paul Williams back to town after Zoe sabotages the opening of the Grand Phoenix Hotel. Plus, Theo brings some new influencers in to cover the event, which turns into a disaster.

Doug Davidson returns as Paul Williams on Tuesday, September 10, according to SheKnows Soaps. The last time Paul appeared on-screen was Wednesday, July 31. During that time, he supported his wife, Christine (Lauralee Bell), when she decided not to run for re-election as district attorney. The two shared some lovely scenes together relaxing in Chancellor Park and reconnecting as a couple during the storyline. Paul has not enjoyed a lot of screen time since the actor returned to the soap earlier this year after being inexplicably written off last fall without an explanation on screen.

Davidson kept fans up to date on Paul’s return. In a recent Instagram post, fans responded to let him know how much they want to see Paul in Genoa City as much as possible.

“Oh my!!! So cool…hope you are back!!! You are missed!!” one replied.

“Where have you been?!?!?! Miss You, Chief Williams,” another viewer wrote.

“Glad to see you come back,” welcomed a fan.

It is no secret that many viewers want to see Paul back on-screen more often than once or twice every few months.

This time, Paul must solve the mystery of the Grand Phoenix Hotel grand opening party, according to a report from The Inquisitr. While the viewers realize that Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) spiked the evening’s signature cocktail, it is up to Paul to put the clues together and figure out what happened at the event. It looks like the results of the evening may impact lives in Genoa City for months and years to come.

In addition to Paul’s long-awaited return, Theo (Tyler Johnson) brings in some new influencers to help cover the big party for social media. Soap Opera Digest reported that Jules Aurora brings Indio to Genoa City for the grand event while Briana Cuoco, sister of The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco, portrays social media influencer Tallulah.

It looks like Theo will have to do some damage control with his employees to try to save the reputation of the hotel before it even has a good chance to build one. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) may lose out with their new venture.