Sofia Richie Exposes Her Chest During PDA-Filled Night With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie’s curves were on full display when she hit the town for a romantic date night with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, on Sunday. The Daily Mail reports that the model was dressed to the nines as she showed off some serious skin in New York City.

On Sunday, the paparazzi snapped Scott and Sofia looking united as they strutted their stuff en route to the Polo Bar in NYC for a dinner. Sofia looked stunning in a brightly-colored cut-out jumpsuit, which flaunted her fit figure.

Sofia’s ensemble boasted a pair of skin-tight bottoms with red, black, white, yellow, and blue graffiti print on them, which showcased her curvy backside and long, lean legs. The attached top had a cut-outs on each hip, which put Sofia’s flat tummy and toned torso in the spotlight. The top also had a low-cut, which Sofia’s ample cleavage popped out of.

The model had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail with straight strands falling down behind her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the photos, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a shimmering highlighter, pink lipstick, and matching blush.

Sofia jazzed up her outfit by wearing large, gold hoop earrings, a dainty chain with a cross pendant around her neck, and some bright red heels.

Meanwhile, Scott wore a more casual look for the date night. He was seen sporting a pair of black pants and a bright, royal blue sweater. He added a gold watch and some black sneakers to complete the look as he showed off some PDA by holding Sofia’s hand while strolling through The Big Apple.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia celebrated her 21st birthday just last month, and she was gifted a lavish present from her much-older boyfriend.

Scott, 35, surprised his girlfriend of two years with a luxury car. Sofia documented the event on social media as she showed off the vehicle, which boasted a large red bow on top. The car had orange and wood detailing, and Sofia couldn’t help but gush over the gift on Instagram.

Loading...

“Best BF award,” she captioned the snap of the car. From there the pair headed to Las Vegas with a few of Sofia’s closest friends, including Kylie Jenner, where they spent the weekend celebrating her milestone birthday together.

Sofia and Scott are now off on another trip as they spend time in New York for the always star-studded Fashion Week shows.