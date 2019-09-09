How Much Are The Ladies On ‘The Talk’ Worth? Sharon Osbourne’s Net Worth Might Surprise You

The original co-host of the CBS reality show has a net worth of more than 10 times her co-stars.

Sharon Osbourne is the only original co-host left on The Talk— and she has the paycheck to prove it. The longtime talk show host is by the far the richest woman on the panel since it aired in 2010.

According to Closer Weekly, Osbourne’s net worth is more than 10 times that of newcomer Marie Osmond, a lifelong entertainer who has been in the business since she was a child.

Several years, ago, E! News reported Mrs. O’s salary for The Talk listed at $1 million per year. The CBS veteran has obviously had some pay bumps since then, but she also amassed a fortune as manager of her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s music career for decades. Osbourne is also the creator of the massively popular hard rock festival Ozzfest, and she has served as a judge and co-star on The X Factor and America’s Got Talent. All in all, her net worth is estimated at a jaw-dropping $220 million.

Meanwhile, Osmond, who has recorded albums for decades and headlined multiple TV shows and the long-running Donny and Marie residency at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, has a net worth of about $20 million.

The Talk co-host Eve, who worked as a rapper and an actor before joining The Talk panel in 2017, has a cool $10 million to her name, while Carrie Ann Inaba is slightly less rich with a $9 million fortune from working as an In Living Color Fly Girl and a judge on Dancing With the Stars.

Finally, Sheryl Underwood gets by on a $4 million fortune. Underwood was a stand-up comedian before joining The Talk in 2011.

Art Streiber / CBS

Sharon Osbourne has been known to fight for fair pay. The Talk star previously told radio host Howard Stern that she had to go after Simon Cowell for what she was due on the British version of The X Factor. Osbourne said she had a clause in her contract that she was to make as much as anyone else on the show, per The Guardian. So when she found out Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field, were to be paid a joint $10 million to appear as judges on the TV talent show, Osbourne demanded $10 million as well.

Osbourne also revealed that while several television networks have expressed interest in rebooting her family’s MTV reality show, The Osbournes, “They can’t afford us.”

Loading...

“Why would we want to do it for f***ing peanuts?” she said.

Meanwhile, over at The Talk, the cast seems to know that Osbourne rules the show. As previously shared by The Inquisitr, even newcomer Marie Osmond recently said that she’ll go by “Marie” because “There is only one Mrs. O at this table.”

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.