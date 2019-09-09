Amber Portwood’s Ex-Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Slams ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star For ‘Getting High’ On Instagram

Andrew Glennon went on a rant against her days ago.

Amber Portwood is being accused of drug use by her former boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

Over two months after the Teen Mom OG couple parted ways, Glennon responded to a fan who called him out for accusing Portwood of spending time in the closet doing drugs. Glennon insisted his claims were true, suggesting that the mother of two actually preferred to get high over being in bed with him at night.

“I’m talking about MY life here… was it very cool to live each night?” Glennon replied to the fan on Instagram. “Your ‘soulmate’ would rather be away from you, locked in a closet for hours on end getting high instead of cuddling you at night?”

As Teen Mom OG viewers well know, Portwood has been open with her substance abuse struggles for the past several years but has claimed to be sober for quite a while. So, when it comes to Glennon’s accusations against her, they are quite shocking and concerning, especially considering her role as mom to her young kids. Portwood is mom to 10-year-old Leah, who spends most her time with dad Gary Shirley, and 1-year-old James, who spends the majority of his time with Glennon.

In another post to another fan, Glennon said that he was unable to walk for two years and had a total of five surgeries on his right ankle. However, rather than take the pain medication he was offered for an extended period of time, he chose to control the amount he was allowing himself to have in order to avoid a potential addiction.

“They almost took my foot and offered me that trash every time I went in. I’d take it right after surgery, but after that I preferred the pain over the false euphoria, nausea, and constipation,” he explained, adding the hashtag for “opioid crisis.”

As The Inquisitr previously revealed, Glennon recently went on another rant against Portwood. He told his fans and followers that she refused to take the mental health medications she was prescribed, noting that she’s also failed to do anything to make things right between them following her July 5 arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

“I will never enter that abuse again, and I will always pray she get the help and health she needs,” he shared, according to In Touch Weekly magazine.

A new season of Teen Mom OG is expected to go into production by the end of this year.